Lululemon shoppers call these 'the best tights' they own— and they're under $70

Need a dose of spring in your wardrobe? Shoppers love these Lululemon leggings.

It's never too early to start shopping for spring fashion, and Lululemon's We Made Too Much page is full of colour.

Every Thursday, the athleticwear brand adds new products to their little-known selection of activewear and loungewear at great prices.

This week has plenty of items to shop, but Yahoo Canada editors have our eyes locked on one We Made Too Much Item in particular: the Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25".

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25" (Photo via Lululemon)

$69 $98 at Lululemon

Why shoppers love them

Quick-drying, soft and cool to the touch, these high-performance tights are a clear winner among Lululemon fans, who have given them a 4.1-star rating.

"A must for looking and feeling good," one shopper says in their review. "Great fit and love the style."

If you've ever had issues with leggings rolling down, the Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25" might be the ones for you.

"These leggings are the perfect fit, never roll down and always stay in place," a review reads.

"They are great to workout in and very stretchy," another shopper says, adding that people with curvier thighs might want to consider sizing up.

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25" (Photo via Lululemon)

A shopper called these the "best tights I've ever owned."

While most Lululemon shoppers would gravitate to the Align Legging for buttery softness, some have become Wunder Train High-Rise converts.

"I have only worn these a few times, but I like these pants better than my Aligns," a reviewer writes. "They feel more durable than the old Wunder Unders. I will be purchasing again in more colours."

Looking for something different? Check out more from Lululemon's We Made Too Much page, and take in our 11 more of our favourite We Made Too Much finds below. Don't forget to check back every Thursday for our top picks of the week.

Power Thru High-Rise Tight 25" (Photo via Lululemon)

Power through your workouts with these high-performance tights made from abrasion-resistant fabric.

$69 $138 at Lululemon

InStill High-Rise Tight 25" (Photo via Lululemon)

These high-rise tights are designed for yoga and keep you cool and supported throughout your practice.

$69 $138 at Lululemon

Align™ Long Sleeve Shirt (Photo via Lululemon)

Meet your new favourite long sleeve shirt, made from buttery-soft and weightless Nulu fabric.

$39 $78 at Lululemon

Align™ High-Rise Jogger (Photo via Lululemon)

There are many reasons why these buttery soft joggers are. Lululemon shopper favourite (and they have pockets!).

$89 $118 at Lululemon

Hotty Hot High-Rise Skirt (Photo via Lululemon)

Make a statement on and off the running trail in this high-rise skirt with a built-in liner and strategic ventilation.

$39 $78 at Lululemon

Ready to Rulu Classic-Fit High-Rise Jogger (Photo via Lululemon)

Whether you're warming up, cooling down or chilling out, these sweat-wicking joggers have you covered.

$89 $118 at Lululemon

Align™ T-Shirt (Photo via Lululemon)

This weightless T-shirt features a flattering scooped back and a close fit to keep you covered and comfortable throughout your yoga flow.

$49 $68 at Lululemon

Invigorate Training Tank Top (Photo via Lululemon)

Designed for training, this fast-drying tank top is powered by Everlux fabric and offers light support.

$49 $68 at Lululemon

Hold Tight Tank Top (Photo via Lululemon)

This everyday tank top is made from soft, ribbed Modal fabric and features a flattering hip-length fit.

$29 $58 at Lululemon

AirSupport Bra (Photo via Lululemon)

The AirSupport Bra offers smooth and high support for C to DDD cups.

$39 $98 at Lululemon

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu (Photo via Lululemon)

These coveted high-rise flared pants are perfect for you yoga practice, going for brunch or running errands.

$99 $128 at Lululemon

