These Lululemon leggings are a wardrobe staple — and they're under $100 right now

These Lululemon leggings are a shopper-favourite, and they're under $100 right now.

Celebrate the end of the week with some sweet workout gear.

Every Thursday, Lululemon adds new items to their We Made Too Much section, giving you the sweet chance to get your hands on some of their most-popular pieces at some can't-miss prices. This week, we're loving their their selection of Align products (like this adorable onesie!).

But Yahoo Canada editors have their eyes one We Made Too Much item in particular: the Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25".

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25" (Photo via Lululemon)

$99 $128 at Lululemon

Why shoppers love them

These Lululemon favourites are part of the brand's original Wunder line. Shoppers love the high-performance quality of these leggings, which have more than 2,900 perfect reviews.

Plenty of shoppers call these leggings their most-reached-for.

"I like these leggings better than the Aligns," one shopper says. "These do not roll down as easy, and the material feels like it will be more durable, especially if you have larger legs."

For those who like a little more compression, these might be for you.

"These are by far my favourite leggings to train in," a shopper writes. "[They're] the perfect combination of compression and sweat wicking. These hold up great in kickboxing as well as lifting."

Looking for something different? Check out more from Lululemon's We Made Too Much page, and peep 10 more of our favourite We Made Too Much finds below. Don't forget to check back every Thursday for our top picks of the week.

Energy High-Neck Longline Tough Bra (Photo via Lululemon)

Made for yoga and training, this versatile bra offers low-friction, slick coverage and a medium support ideal for B to D cups.

$49 $74 at Lululemon

Lightweight Stretch Run Short Sleeve Shirt (Photo via Lululemon)

Lightweight and breezy, this short-sleeved running shirt is sure to get you to your personal bests.

$49 $68 at Lululemon

All Yours Tank Top (Photo via Lululemon)

This relaxed-fit tank top is made from the brand's super-soft pima cotton fabric. This is an easy-to-wear silhouette for any occasion.

$34 $58 at Lululemon

Align™ High-Rise Pant 25" (Photo via Lululemon)

These buttery-soft leggings are perfect for yoga and lounging, and are made out of Lululemon's beloved Nulu fabric.

$69 $98 at Lululemon

Base Pace High-Rise Short 8" (Photo via Lululemon)

Designed for running, these ribbed high-rise shorts are quick-drying, breathable and definitely pass the squat test.

$49 $74 at Lululemon

Waterside Mid-Rise Skimpy-Fit Swim Bottoms (Photo via Lululemon)

Show us the way to the beach! These mid-rise swim bottoms are soft, light and quick-drying—perfect for a day on the water.

$39 $64 at Lululemon

Align™ High-Rise Crop 21" (Photo via Lululemon)

Lululemon's coveted Align Pant comes in a cropped version, too. This floral colourway is perfect for the warm weather, too.

$69 $98 at Lululemon

Loungeful Cropped Hoodie (Photo via Lululemon)

This cozy, relaxed hoodie is made from warm cotton-blend fleece fabric and features a relaxed-fit, waist-length cut.

$79 $108 at Lululemon

Align™ High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25" (Photo via Lululemon)

It's your favourite, buttery-soft pant, only this time with pockets.

$109 $138 at Lululemon

Align™ Onesie 8" (Photo via Lululemon)

This light-support Align Onesie is made from soft Nulu fabric and is on sale in Lululemon's brand-new colourway: Poolside.

$89 $128 at Lululemon

