Lululemon shoppers say these tights 'make their legs look so good' — and they're under $80
Every Thursday, the athleticwear brand adds new products to their little-known We Made Too Much page.
Looking for some colourful workout gear to brighten up your winter? Check out Lululemon's We Made Too Much page.
Every Thursday, the athleticwear brand adds new products to their little-known selection of activewear and loungewear at great prices. This week has plenty of new additions to shop, but Yahoo Canada editors have our sights set on one We Made Too Much Item in particular: the Lululemon Wunder Train Contour Fit High-Rise Tight 25".
Lululemon Wunder Train Contour Fit High-Rise Tight 25"
Why shoppers love them
The Wunder Train collection is a Lululemon shopper-favourite — and these high-rise tights in the brand's curve-friendly contour fit are no exception, coming in at a 4.1-star rating.
"Love them," one shopper says in their review. "[They] make my legs look so good."
The contour fit is made for curves, conforming to the hips and waist for a perfect fit.
"I absolutely love the way they fit," another shopper says. "I don't feel like they are falling down or anything, [and they're] also very soft and comfortable to wear."
One Lululemon shopper calls these pants their "best purchase so far."
While these high-rise tights don't constrict, they do offer support that some shoppers really love.
"[The] tummy control is amazing and really flatters the body," one review reads.
"Now I understand the craze over these," a shopper writes. "Finally found the fit that fits right ... [The] Wunder Under Train always were too square around my waist and slipped down, but not with the contour fit."
Other shoppers echo this sentiment, with one commenting: "Finally! Leggings that stay up!"
"This contour style of Lulus are the only legging I've ever had that don't slip down my thighs," they added.
Some shoppers recommend buying them one size up to get the perfect fit.
Looking for something different? Check out more from Lululemon's We Made Too Much page, and take in 10 more of our favourite We Made Too Much finds below. Don't forget to check back every Thursday for our top picks of the week.
Lululemon Ribbed Merino Wool-Blend Knit Beanie
Keep your head warm as the seasons change with this lightweight, soft and slouchy knit beanie.
Lululemon Scuba High-Rise Jogger
Get serious about comfort with these cozy joggers made from cotton-blend fleece.
Lululemon Back in Action Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Meet your new favourite short sleeve T-shirt, featuring a scooped back hem and a relaxed fit.
Lululemon Rest Less Pullover
This sweat-wicking pullover is perfect to wear underneath your raincoat or ski jacket.
Lululemon Free to Be Bra
This strappy open-back bra is designed for yoga and made of low-friction Luxtreme fabric.
Lululemon Swift Speed High-Rise Tight 25"
Say goodbye to mid-run adjustments. These high-rise tights won't budge throughout your workout.
Lululemon Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0
Perfect for running and training, this long sleeve shirt is made from a seamless construction in a slim-fit silhouette.
Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight with Pockets 25"
These high-rise tights are sure to become your new favourite quick-drying pants. And yes, they have pockets.
Lululemon Energy Bra
This all-sport bra features slick and low-friction support, and a gorgeous strappy open-back design.
Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25"
Buttery-soft and weightless, the Align High-Rise Pant is a Lululemon shopper favourite for good reason.
