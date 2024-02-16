Lululemon's new spring bags are selling fast — these are 12 are worth your money

12 new Lululemon bags that are perfect for spring. (Photos via Lululemon)

When you think Lululemon, you might think of workout gear — but have you checked out their accessories? From belt bags and headbands to water bottles and backpacks, the Canadian brand has ton to shop beyond leggings and jackets. Lately, their bags have been my go-to — they're trendy yet practical and built to withstand daily life.

There are some new styles worth checking out and the same tried-and-true ones in new, fun colours for spring — but, as usual, things are selling fast, so you'll have to hurry! Keep scrolling to check out the goodies.

Lululemon Pleated Shoulder Bag This shoulder bag has soft edges and a U-shaped silhouette, making it easy to nestle comfortably under your arm. It's super roomy with interior zippered pockets to keep smaller essentials organized. Available in three colours. $98 at Lululemon

Lululemon Crossbody Camera Bag 2L This crossbody bag has two separate compartments to help keep your essentials nice and organized. Plus, it's lightweight and not bulky at all. Available in five colours. $84 at Lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L The same old Everywhere Belt Bag that you know and love is now available in new spring colours, so you can add some more to your collection. Available in 17 colours. $44 at Lululemon

Lululemon Daily Multi-Pocket Tote Bag 20L This spacious tote is perfect for trips to the market, all-day excursions and more. It'll also stand up on its own, thanks to the sturdy, structured bottom. $68 at Lululemon

Lululemon Wunderlust Crossbody Bag This crossbody is perfect for stashing all your must-haves on travel days. You can wear either it over or under your jacket, depending on if you want a more discreet look. Available in two colours. $84 at Lululemon

Lululemon Clippable Nano Pouch This nano pouch can hold your go-to cards, hand sanitizer, hair ties, lip balm and more small essentials that you'll want quick access to. You can clip it onto your bigger bags or keychains. Available in four colours. $24 at Lululemon

Lululemon Crossbody Camera Bag This crossbody bag has two separate compartments to help keep things organized. Although it's spacious, it remains sleek and lightweight, avoiding any bulkiness. $98 at Lululemon

Lululemon New Crew Backpack This backpack comes equipped with designated compartments for your laptop, workout essentials and water bottle so that everything can stay neatly organized. Available in three colours. $98 at Lululemon

Lululemon Dual Pouch Wristlet This handy wristlet features two zippered pouches on a wristlet. It's ideal for keeping small essentials organized while on the go — perfect for when you don't feel like carrying a bag. Available in ten colours. $48 at Lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L If the OG belt bag isn't cutting it for you, you can opt for this larger version that'll hold a bit more than the essentials. It's also available in some new colours, too. Available in ten colours. $52 at Lululemon

Lululemon Daily Multi-Pocket Canvas Tote Bag This tote is the perfect catchall for any occasion — it boasts a large opening to easily toss in your belongings, plus plenty of pockets to keep things organized. Available in four colours. $68 at Lululemon

