These Lulus dresses are perfect for summer wedding season — and they're under $100

These dresses from Lulus are perfect for the summer wedding season — and they're all less than $100! (Photos via Lulus)

Seeing as much of my job involves perusing the internet to find the best wedding guest dresses, I feel like I have become something of an expert when it comes to affordable party dresses.

Because while I love a Kate Middleton-approved look as much as the next, I'm conscious that the majority of us don't have $500+ to spend on a cocktail dress. Therefore, whenever someone asks me about my go-to retailers, Lulus is always at the top of the list.

Lulus is home to thousands of wedding guest-style dresses, many of which are less than $100. Plus, Canadian customers can take advantage of free shipping on orders worth $150 and more with the code WORLDWIDE at checkout.

To get sorted for the upcoming wedding season and score a bargain while you're at it, scroll below to shop my top dress picks.

Molinetto Lace Ruffled Tiered Sleeveless Maxi Dress (Photo via Lulus)

This stunning lace midi dress is a surefire hit for any cocktail reception or wedding. The style is available in three colours; however, we would leave the white for the bride!

$92 at Lulus

Radiant Ruby Red Floral Print Chiffon Maxi Dress (Photo via Lulus)

This ultra-flattering dress has earned near-perfect reviews from shoppers. "This dress is divine," raves one Lulus reviewer. "It fits so well. Very comfortable!"

$89 at Lulus

Spring in Your Step Black Floral Print Tiered Maxi Dress (Photo via Lulus)

This pretty floral maxi dress is made from a lightweight woven fabric, making it perfect for hot, mid-summer weddings. "This is an amazing dress," writes one Lulus shopper, who adds that it's "super flattering and comfortable."

$69 at Lulus

Island Time Lime Green Ruffled Midi Dress (Photo via Lulus)

This gauzy lime green dress has us dreaming of beach weddings. The surprisingly affordable style features adjustable spaghetti straps, a V-neckline and a ruffled bodice.

$59 at Lulus

Melora Magenta Sleeveless Maxi Dress (Photo via Lulus)

This ultra-glam floor-length dress has racked up more than 1,600 reviews from Lulus shoppers. Available in six colours and sizes XS to XL, shoppers say the dress "fits like a glove."

$99 at Lulus

Classic Glam Black Off-the-Shoulder Bodycon Dress (Photo via Lulus)

This classic off-the-shoulder dress will keep a shelf life far beyond the summer wedding season. The style is available in three colours and sizes XS to XL.

$70 at Lulus

Loved By You Hot Pink Pleated Chiffon Maxi Dress (Photo via Lulus)

This top-rated maxi dress is available in three colours and has earned near-perfect reviews from Lulus customers. According to one shopper, it's the "perfect wedding guest dress."

$92 at Lulus

Garden Romance Magenta Floral Print Organza Maxi Dress (Photo via Lulus)

Romantic and unique, this organza maxi dress has been called "elegant" by Lulus shoppers. "This dress is absolutely stunning," writes one reviewer. "I wore it for a black-tie event and got compliments all night!"

$99 at Lulus

Heart of Marigold Burgundy Wrap Maxi Dress (Photo via Lulus)

This best-selling maxi dress has over 2,200 reviews singing its praises. Shoppers call the versatile dress "so pretty and comfortable" and "effortlessly chic."

$79 at Lulus

Dinah Black One-Shoulder Dress (Photo via Lulus)

This sleek LBD is made from a medium-weight woven fabric and features a chic, ruffled short sleeve. "This is a must-have dress," says one shopper. "I've received so many compliments."

$62 at Lulus

Moriah Mustard Yellow Satin Wrap Maxi Dress (Photo via Lulus)

This pretty maxi dress features ruffled cold-shoulder sleeves and an adjustable waist sash. Yellow not your colour? The dress is available in seven colours, including purple and green.

$69 at Lulus

