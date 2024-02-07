Lunar new year 2024: where to celebrate the year of the dragon around Australia

A lion dance troupe in Sydney. Comedy galas, Chinese orchestras and food stalls are some of the highlights of 2024 lunar new year festivities across Australia. Photograph: Joel Carrett/AAP

Australia is celebrating the lunar new year at a range of events in major cities this month.

To welcome the year of the dragon, many suburbs are planning special performances, street markets and activities.

Find out what’s happening near you to mark the lunar new year.

New South Wales

Sydney Lunar festival 2024

The City of Sydney has put together a broad range of events, including a street festival on 10 February, a dragon boat festival on 16 February and a Lunar Spectacular on 17 February.

Lunar Lanes Haymarket

Market stalls, lion dancers and food trucks will be lining the laneways off Dixon Street on 10 February.

Darling Harbour lunar new year festival

Dragon boat races, jet pack shows and lion dances will take place from 10 to 17 February.

Cumberland council

A range of events will be held in Auburn, Berala and Lidcombe in Sydney’s west, including a block party on 9 February and a concert on 10 February.

Chatswood Year of the Dragon festival

The Chatswood festival will run until 25 February, and will include a comedy gala on 17 February.

Canterbury-Bankstown lunar new year celebrations

Campsie will be hosting one of the larger lunar new year celebrations, including a lantern festival featuring with performers and street food on 24 February.

Victoria

Lunar new year in Chinatown

Celebrate the year of the dragon in historic Chinatown – a dragon parade, cultural performers and market stalls will line Little Bourke Street on 11 February.

National Gallery of Victoria

The NGV is holding a series of events that include special lion and dragon dances, a concert by a Chinese orchestra, a Korean percussion performance and a community fashion parade. Events will be held on 10 and 11 February.

Box Hill festival

A free community festival will feature performances, traditional arts, plenty of food stalls, amusement rides and a petting zoo. The festival will stretch from Whitehorse Road to the heart of Box Hill Central on 17 February.

Queensland

BrisAsia festival

Until 18 February you can celebrate the year of the dragon at events across the Queensland capital, including a street festival at Fish Lane arts precinct, a dumpling festival and a hip-hop, luxury car and Asian food truck event called Southside by Night.

Brisbane Quarter

Lion dances, cherry blossom trees, lantern installations and a night light show will be laid on at 300 George Street on 9 February.

Fortitude Valley

The annual festival features lion dances, street markets and roving street performers in Brunswick Street mall, Chinatown mall and Bakery Lane on 10 February.

South Australia

Adelaide Arcade

The central Adelaide shopping mall will be transformed by lanterns and traditional adornments, with lion dancers performing a special show on 12 February.

Chinatown Adelaide street party

You can expect cultural performances, traditional lion dances, street food and a lively atmosphere on 17 February at 18 Monta Street.

Western Australia

Perth Chinese new year fair

More than 35,000 people are expected to throng the stalls, entertainment, arts and craft workshops, games and other activities along James Street, Lake Street, the Cultural Centre, Northbridge Piazza and Yagan Square, all on 11 February.

Lunar Lane

Brookfield Place’s laneway will be transformed, with eateries offering specials to mark the occasion and a lion dance on 9 February.

Langford Park

A free community event will feature a dragon train, market stalls and activities for children on 10 February.

Victoria Park night markets

Live entertainment, arts and crafts, gifts and food stalls, and a specially designed light show are planned on 16 February.

Australian Capital Territory

Dickson lunar new year celebrations

Community and professional performance groups, food stalls, a dragon dance and Chinese classical music will draw festival goers to Woolley Street on 10 February.

Tasmania

Hobart Lunar New Year festival

Due to be held on Parliament House lawns on 11 February, the event will feature a variety of family friendly activities, including performances of traditional Chinese instruments and a dhyana sword display.