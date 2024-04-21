Luxe lipsticks: 10 of the best

The idea of a signature look has always appealed to me. Or actually perhaps it is more accurate to say that I admire those who have managed to adopt one and then have stuck to it – people whose wardrobe is solely made up of (chic) black clothing or have a minimalist makeup approach that consists of black mascara, nothing else. I understand the pared-down mantra means less drama in the mornings, but gosh what a commitment. Personally, I lack the discipline, much preferring the chaos of choice. Hence, the closest I’ve come to a signature look is a consistently bright lipstick. But for a good part of 2023, I wavered. I fancied a change, so I rarely wore anything on my lips that wasn’t neutral. In recent months, however, I’ve found my way back to bright lip colours. The lipsticks on this page, all by high-end/high-fashion brands, have sublime, long-lasting formulas, extensive shades and delicious packaging that make great eye candy. Beyond that, they have an amazing way of not just lifting one’s physical countenance, but also one’s spirit. It’s a small thing, but with the state of the world as it is right now, a luxe lipstick feels like a teeny, much-welcome, joyful distraction.

1. Burberry Kisses Satin £35, selfridges.com

2. Dries van Noten from £32, driesvannoten.com

3. Dior Rouge £39, dior.com

4. Estee Lauder Sabyasachi £53, esteelauder.co.uk

5. Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Mat £37, sephora.com

6. Westman Atelier Lip Suede Matte £45, harrods.com

7. Lisa Eldridge Luxuriously Lucent Lip Colour £27, lisaeldridge.com

8. Hermès Rouge Matte in Rose Pop £66, hermes.com

9. YSL LoveShine £36, yslbeauty.co.uk

10. Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Nuit Blanche £42, chanel.com

