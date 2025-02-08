I’m a Mechanic: Here’s the Best $50 You Can Spend on Your Car To Give It a Longer Life

Want to keep your car running longer without spending your nest egg? GOBankingRates spoke to Chris Pyle, auto expert and mechanic on JustAnswer (an expert-on-demand platform), and he shared his top tips for maintaining your vehicle on a budget.

Here’s how to make those $50 work harder than a mechanic on Monday morning.

Regular Oil Changes Are Non-Negotiable

“Oil is the life of the engine,” Pyle said. “All too often the oil is not changed when it should be, resulting in drastically reducing the life of the engine.” He recommended following manufacturer guidelines or your car’s oil life monitor. A basic oil change with filter might stretch your $50 budget, but it’s the best investment you can make.

Don’t Ignore That Air Filter

Here’s a fix that’s often overlooked. “Change the engine air filter, if dirty, so clean dust free air is getting into the engine,” Pyle said.

“Inside the engine where the air goes, it’s metal to metal rubbing where the piston rings rub the cylinder walls. If dust gets in there, it acts just like sandpaper slowly reducing your engines compression and power,” he explained.

Fight Rust Before It Starts

For northern drivers, Pyle has a budget-friendly solution. “If you’re up north in the road salt areas, get a few rattle cans of black paint and cover any areas under the vehicle that will or already are rusting,” he said. This simple fix can prevent your car from “going back into the earth as it rots away.”

Keep Those Injectors Clean

“Purchase some fuel injector cleaner and use it every 5,000 [miles] by adding it to full tank of fuel,” Pyle added. This helps “keep the injectors clean as well as the emissions system so you get the most power and MPG from your vehicle.”

Keep It Basic

While there are many other maintenance tasks your car needs, Pyle said, “Any other tasks that help the vehicle would cost more than $50.” Focus on these basics first — they give you the most bang for your limited buck.

