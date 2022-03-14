This 'buildable' $35 MAC mascara is going viral on TikTok — and shoppers are obsessed

MAC's Macstack Mascara is going viral on TikTok (Image via MAC Cosmetics)

When it comes to lashes and mascara, it's rare that makeup lovers can have it all. While some formulas offer length and volume, others offer curl and definition— without the guarantee of no unsightly clumps or flaking.

One new mascara that's going viral on TikTok is the Macstack Mascara by MAC Cosmetics.

Reviews of the formula have earned millions of views online, with some of the biggest beauty influencers, like Mikayla Nogueira and Patrick Star, praising the its buildable coverage without clumping.

MAC Cosmetics Macstack Mascara

The details

MAC's Macstack Mascara is designed to be an “endlessly buildable, clump-resistant formula” that provides volume and length that’s completely “customizable” to your mood. On days when you want a lighter, more natural look, you can apply a few “stacks” of the mascara for longer, more defined lashes.

If you’re someone who likes to pump up the drama, you can apply coat after coat of this new formula without worrying about spidery lashes.

MAC’s newest mascara is available in two different brush sizes, Mega, ideal for anyone with naturally longer lashes and upper lashes or Micro, which is well-suited for shorter lashes or for applying to your lower lash line.

According to MAC, 95 per cent of users achieved “endlessly buildable volume” with the Macstack Mega, while an additional 95 per cent of people achieved a “custom, natural-to-bold voluminous look” with the Macstack Micro.

What people are saying

If you're looking for the experts to weigh in, one of the best people to follow beauty reviews is Kelly Rose Sarno. The beauty influencer has created an online following by providing unfiltered reviews of makeup products with a soft spot for mascara.

In a now viral video, Sarno applied four coats of Macstack mascara and said the formula delivers the look of fake lashes — but is just as good to wear for a day-to-day look.

"One of the easiest one coats I’ve ever done, “ Sarno said after the first few strokes. “Super simple, very easy first coat.”

For those of us looking for feedback from real shoppers, there are plenty of reviews to choose from on both MAC and Sephora's websites.

The Macstack mascara has earned a 4.5-star rating from MAC shoppers who have called the brand's new offering an "amazing" way to get length and definition that lasts.

"I have very short lashes and the MacStack mascara made my eyelashes look insanely good."one person wrote.

"This is the best mascara I've tried in a long time (maybe ever?)," another said.

"It seriously looked like my lashes tripled in size," someone wrote. "So, if you have sparse lashes, this would be the perfect mascara for you."

Despite the positive reviews, one thing to consider is that the formula isn't available in a waterproof version— at least not yet. If you're someone who needs a waterproof formula because your eyes tend to water throughout the day, this might not be the best pick for you. Some shoppers who tried the Macstack also said that because the formula is a "wet" formula, you need to be careful not to smudge, since it can run. It's recommended that you wait at least 30 seconds for each coat to dry before applying more of the formula.

Verdict

If you're looking for a mascara that you can stack and stack and stack until you have the lashes of your dreams, MAC's Macstack Mascara might be for you. This unique formula makes it easy to customize your lashes to suit every and any occasion without flaking or clumping. However, if you're easily prone to watery eyes, you may want to pass on this formula until a waterproof version is available!

