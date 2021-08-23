Madewell's Perfect Vintage Straight Jeans review: I put this celeb-loved pair of jeans to the test

Want more fall fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Madewell’s Perfect Vintage Jean is my new go-to for fall. Images via Madewell.

As a self-professed denim fiend (and once-upon-a-time denim expert during my retail days at the mall), there’s nothing I love more once the temperature starts to drop than a new pair of jeans.

Over the years I’ve tried virtually every style imaginable, from low rise super skinny jeans to high rise flares and wide-leg cuts. This season, one style in particular has taken over my closet, and I’ve become such a fan that I actually have the same style in two different washes. Enter: Madewell’s Perfect Vintage Jean.

Available in a huge range of washes, stretch levels, and fits for different body types (curvy figures are covered!), lately I’ve been loving The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Reinhart Wash.

The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Reinhart Wash. Image via Madewell.

SHOP IT: Madewell, $232 CAD/$135 USD

The latest addition to the Perfect Vintage family, these jeans have the same ultra high-rise and relaxed fit through the thighs, but with a cool straight leg cut below the knees. This wash in particular has a hint of give to them thanks to 1 per cent spandex, so while I found that they aren’t as stretchy as some other jeans, they don’t have that rigid feel that comes along with 100 per cent cotton styles.

At 5’4”, I found that the regular length hit me at the perfect spot just below the ankle bone. If you’re on the taller side and don’t want a cropped look to your denim, I’d definitely recommend opting for this style in the tall length. The same goes for those who are shorter — you can shop this style in petites for perfect-fitting jeans at any height.

I also feel like these jeans fit pretty true to size — the pair I received to review and the second pair that I purchased are in my usual 26. That said, if you don’t mind breaking in a pair of jeans to get a truly personalized fit, I’d argue that you might even be able to get away with a size down since they tend to loosen up with wear.

What others are saying

The iconic Perfect Vintage Jeans are not just editor-approved, they also have a legion of fans including Heidi Klum and Lucy Hale. They’re so popular that Madewell even sells a pair of them every other minute.

“As a person that has a difficult time finding jeans that fit, these jeans are perfection! They are my new favorite pair. I’m 5’2” 136lbs with curvy hips and purchased a petite 27,” shared one reviewer.

“Love these jeans! Great high rise, nice lightweight denim in a classic medium wash, not too wide of a leg, and the standard length hits me at a nice ankle length. For reference, I'm 5'9" and usually take a long length, so it was a nice change to be able to pick up the standard length,” added another.

One major downside to the Perfect Vintage Straight Jean has to be its price, especially as a Canadian shopper. With most of the jeans falling above $200 CAD, they are an investment, but one that I’m hoping will hold up with wear over time, just like my other Madewell jeans have in the past.

If you’re looking to give them a try for yourself, shop all four of the Perfect Vintage Straight Jean washes below.

The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Cosner Wash. Image via Madewell.

SHOP IT: Madewell, $220 CAD/$128 USD

The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Moultrie Wash. Image via Madewell.

SHOP IT: Madewell, $220 CAD/$128 USD

The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Fitzgerald Wash. Image via Madewell.

SHOP IT: Madewell, $220 CAD/$128 USD

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA!