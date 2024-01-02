Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor's adorable son Beau's 'three seconds of stardom' at magical second wedding – exclusive photos

Maeva D'Ascanio and her son Beau on her wedding day

Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor's two weddings were a family affair, with their son Beau having a starring role in both their Chelsea Old Town Hall nuptials in November and their second ceremony at Hedsor House in December.

For the latter, the Made in Chelsea stars gathered 76 of their closest friends and family at the 100-acre Buckinghamshire mansion, including Maeva's mum Corinne who flew in from France, and their fellow reality TV stars Ruby Adler, Tristan Phipps and Sam Prince.

The Made in Chelsea stars held their second wedding at Hedsor House (Roberta Facchini)

One special guest was their one-year-old baby boy Beau, who the couple joked had "three seconds of stardom" before becoming emotional during the ceremony. In photos exclusively shared with HELLO!, Beau joined his mother Maeva as she got ready for her big day.

The beautiful bride slipped on her semi-sheer lace wedding dress by Liz Martinez from P.S. Bridal Rental, which she teamed with an Eden b. Studio veil and Jimmy Choo shoes, while her son played with her hairbrushes on the bed and rolled a football on the floor.

For his big entrance to Centre Hall – which had been decorated by Wild about Flowers with white roses, delphiniums and foliage as well as five Christmas trees – James carried his adorable lookalike son down the aisle to Elton John’s Your Song.

James admitted his son got tearful during the ceremony (Roberta Facchini)

The groom looked dapper in a Diverso navy blue tuxedo and bow tie, while his son wore a matching mini outfit from Little Bevan including blue bloomers, a white shirt with a contrasting trim and a velvet jacket.

"He had his three or four seconds of stardom, but fell asleep within ten minutes," James told HELLO!, adding that Beau's nanny took him for a nap after he burst into tears.

The couple shared meaningful vows, with James stating he told guests: "Beau is my home, and that I wake up every day a proud father because of [Maeva]." Maeva echoed the sentiment in a gushing tribute to her husband: "He’s always there for us and he’s the best father to our little Beau."

The one-year-old made an entrance to the wedding breakfast in a remote-controlled car (Roberta Facchini)

After a refreshing sleep, Beau was back for the wedding breakfast, making another impressive entrance to the ballroom. Newlyweds James and Maeva sported huge grins as they joined their guests, while their son looked in awe of his surroundings as he was driven into the room in a remote-controlled car.

"I know he won't remember it, but there will be pictures and he'll know he was at his parents' wedding," James said.

Maeva and James wanted to share their big day with baby Beau (Roberta Facchini)

"It was magical and everything I dreamt of," added Maeva, who has not ruled out expanding her family in the future. "I want us to have a happy and healthy life. I’m sure we will look to expand our family, but we’ll see what the future holds."

Maeva took the opportunity to change out of her plunging hand-embroidered gown and chose a strapless, corset dress by Alon Livne, also from PS Bridal Rental, for the evening celebrations. Both looks were a far cry from the rose gold top by Jesus Piero and the full-length A-line skirt by Stephanie Allin she wore for their first ceremony in Chelsea.

Speaking of her first intimate ceremony in front of just 20 guests, Maeva – who got engaged in Rome – told HELLO!: "We loved seeing our families being so emotional while walking down the aisle, and having Beau with us was very special."

Beau, dressed in a blue sailor outfit, showed off his character, with doting mother Maeva joking he was "noisy and very funny."

Event Planner: Audrey Ametis Weddings

Photographer: Roberta Facchini

