Are MAFS Australia's Andrea and Richard still together?

Get ready to meet a new set of singles at the altar because Married At First Sight Australia is officially back on our screens. But, are Andrea Thompson and Richard Sauerman still together?

The Australian version of the reality series, like the British one, sees expertly-matched couples meet for the first time on their wedding day, go on honeymoon, move in together and more. And, of course, there's tonnes of drama along the way!

Andrea, 51, and Richard, 62, just entered the experiment as the oldest couple to participate in the series ever. So, do they make it to the final vows or call it quits? Here’s everything you need to know.

Are MAFS Australia’s Richard and Andrea still together?

Richard and Andrea seemed to get on really well when meeting at the altar, bonding over their love of coffee, cricket and more.



While their wedding has only just aired in the UK, the series is a few weeks ahead in Australia meaning we already know how things pan out for the couple. Warning, spoilers below!

a bride and groom cutting a wedding cake

Channel Nine





So, while Richard and Andrea grow closer throughout the experiment, he goes on to share details of their intimate life at a commitment ceremony in front of the other brides and grooms, which leaves her lacking trust in him. Um. that's a lot.

Then, on 4 February, an insider told Yahoo Lifestyle that things didn't work out between Andrea and Richard. "They're no longer a couple," they said, adding they haven't "really kept in touch" after filming the show.

But, we're still confused as pics from the Daily Mail on 7 March showed the couple looking super happy and loved up together.

So, in short, we don't know and I guess we'll have to wait and see!

Married At First Sight Australia is available to watch on E4.

You Might Also Like