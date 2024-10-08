'Magic in a tub’: These top-selling de-gunking pore pads are nearly 60% off

Each wipe works to cleanse, exfoliate and even out skin's appearance, thanks to ingredients like lactic acid and salicylic acid.

For smoother skin and smaller-looking pores, cleanliness is key. We're not saying you're dirty, but sebum, dirt and oil can sneakily make their way into pores, clogging them up and making skin look uneven, dull and congested. The fix? Facial toners, like the Medicube Zero Pore Pads, which use a revitalizing combo of ingredients (like lactic acid and salicylic acid) to keep skin looking fresh. Currently, these mega-selling pore pads are a whopping 58% off for October Prime Day — meaning you can snag a pack of 70 for just $13.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

According to our price trackers, at $13 (down from $31) this is the all-time lowest price we've seen for these de-gunkifying pore pads! 58% off is a pretty stellar saving, especially for a top seller like this, but this is a limited time deal, so we suggest snapping it up for yourself before the price climbs back up.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Facial toners like the Medicube Zero Pore Pads help alleviate oil and sebum buildup on the skin — with every swipe of a pad, excess gunk and grime is cleared out of pores. While pore size is genetic, and you can't actually shrink them, clearing them of impurities makes them appear tighter and smaller. Regular use of these purifying exfoliating pads can reduce buildup in pores, deter blackhead growth and help skin look smoother and more balanced overall.

These skin-purifying wipes contain ingredients like .45% white willow bark (salicylic acid BHA), 4.5% fruit complex (lactic acid AHA) and cypress tree leaf and skullcap, which work together to unclog and minimize the appearance of pores, naturally exfoliate skin and gradually decrease the amount of sebum production by reducing the swelling of sebum glands. In a clinical study of users with varying skin types, 100% of subjects saw a significant improvement in the appearance of their pores and a reduction of blackheads within two weeks of using the product. Plus, every pack of this Korean skin care favorite contains 70 pads, which should be plenty to get you through at least a couple of months of daily use.

(Interested in more K-Beauty? Check out our roundup of other Korean skin care stars worth adding to your routine.)

Skin gunk and grime, begone! These pads will be your pores' best new pals. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the Medicube Zero Pore Pads a five-star rating, with many praising the pads' effectiveness in minimizing the appearance of pores and amplifying the clarity of their skin.

Pros 👍

"Magic in a tub," proclaimed one devotee. "I have combination skin, and very noticeable pores on my nose. Although the pores on my nose have not completely gone away (which I wasn't expecting), they have minimized, and my skin overall looks more radiant and smooth. I love that these pads are so moisturizing. I normally have reactions and burning to acids, but this is gentle and leaves my skin feeling plump and moisturized."

"I only started using the Zero Pore Pads a couple of weeks ago but I already noticed a significant improvement in my pores and skin’s texture," shared another reviewer. "The pores on my cheeks were quite large, but now they are almost unnoticeable. The pad always leaves my skin feeling refreshed and clean and contributes to a smoother complexion without irritation."

A final fan raved about how the pads cleansed their skin without ravaging it of its essential oils. "I’ve struggled with enlarged pores and uneven skin texture for a while, but these pore pads have been a game-changer for me!" they raved. "What impresses me the most is how they've noticeably reduced the size of my pores without drying out or irritating my skin. ... They contain ingredients that gently exfoliate and refine the skin's texture, making it smoother and more even-toned. After using them regularly, I've noticed a significant improvement in the appearance of my pores — they look visibly smaller and less noticeable. What sets these pads apart is their ability to deliver results without stripping my skin of its natural oils. They leave my skin feeling clean, balanced and refreshed after each use. Plus, they're convenient to use, making them a breeze to incorporate into my skincare routine."

Cons 👎

"The product seems to work overall but it does dry slightly sticky," observed one user.

Another shopper noted that if your skin is particularly sensitive, these pads may cause some irritation. "When I used these, they did make my skin tingle and I turned pink. After using them a couple of days in a row my skin was slightly irritated and was turning even more pink and staying that way for about 20 minutes after using them and then applying moisturizer. I started using them about three nights a week and still experienced mild tingling and pinkness but it was much less than when I used them every single night. ... If you have very sensitive skin like mine, this formula may not be the best, especially if you want to use it every single day."

