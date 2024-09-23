'Magic' sensory allotments help autism families

Albie, 4, loves the allotments, according to his mum [Michael Atwal-Brice]

A mother has praised a community allotment which has been "magic" for her autistic son.

Chelsea's four-year-old Albie uses the Autism Allotments in Thurnscoe, near Barnsley, to relax, helping him to express himself in a safe environment, she said.

The volunteer-run plots have grown to include fruit and vegetables, along with garden games and a large shed for activities and the council has handed over extra plots to the scheme.

"It’s not just a place to go and take a deep breath, it’s a place to go and get support," Chelsea said.

Albie, who is non-verbal, would often be left "belly laughing" running around the allotments and interacting with flowers, colourful windmills and garden tools.

The sensory garden helps to "regulate" him, his mother said, as he could sometimes become violent and try to run off.

The allotments include a sensory garden plus places for food to be grown [Michael Atwal-Brice]

"We just go there and it is magic," she added.

The project was started last year, funded by local couple Michael and Paul Atwal-Brice.

Two of their children are autistic, with the couple creating the community space to help other families.

"This has been back-breaking work," Paul said, with them relying on help from volunteers and local businesses to keep the project going.

Paul and Michael Atwal-Brice have been supported by families such as Chelsea's [Michael Atwal-Brice]

"Even nursing homes are bringing people down, watching the kids enjoying themselves," Michael said.

They have appealed for more people to get involved and help.

"So many adults with disabilities have been saying to me and Michael they love coming to the allotments because it gives them a purpose in life," Paul added.

"I don’t think I’d get down this autism pathway without having somewhere on the doorstep, and to be able to just say 'we are going'. It just takes the pressure off,” Chelsea added.

