What are the main differences between Golden Retrievers and Labs?

Known for their high-spirited, kind and gentle nature, it’s hardly a surprise that Labrador Retrievers and Golden Retrievers are two of the nation’s favourite dog breeds.

In fact, research earlier this year, by the annual Dogs Trust census, found that Labs took the top spot as the UK’s most popular breed, while Golden Retrievers placed 6th.

Both Labs and Retrievers are a top choice for those looking for a loyal and loveable larger dog breed – and their predictable personalities make them excellent family dogs and great for first-time owners.

Ciara Farrell, Head of Culture & Heritage at The Kennel Club, tells Country Living: “Both Labradors and Golden Retrievers are firm family favourites, with both breeds in the top ten most popular, according to Kennel Club annual puppy registrations.

“Both breeds are ‘Retrievers’ – dogs whose original purpose was to ‘retrieve’ for the humans they worked alongside, while in modern times, both popular as service dogs, thanks to their loyal and intelligent natures.

“However, there are differences between the two.”

Below we delve into some of the similarities and differences, including coats, size, temperament and more...

How can you tell the difference between Golden Retrievers and Labradors?

Coat

Most notably, the two breeds’ coats differ, explains Ciara. “Golden Retrievers have a longer-haired coat, described as ‘flat or wavy with good feathering’, while Labradors have a short, dense coat.

"Similarly, as their name suggests, Golden Retriever coats are any shade of gold or cream, while Labrador coat colours can be black, yellow and liver/chocolate."

Height

"Typically, while both are large dogs, Golden Retrievers can reach a maximum height of approximately 24 inches, while Labradors are slightly smaller, with a maximum height of around 21/22 inches," adds Ciara.

Origins

Ciara continues: "Labradors originate from Newfoundland in Canada, where they helped fishermen retrieve nets and lost lines, as well as pull carts loaded with fish. The breed was officially recognised by The Kennel Club in 1904.

"On the other hand, Golden Retrievers come from Scotland, and are credited to a Scottish businessman and politician called Lord Tweedmouth, for establishing the breed, and was officially recognised by The Kennel Club in 1913."

Face

Golden Retrievers have slightly longer muzzles and longer ears, while Labs have broader, heavier heads. Labs also are a bit heavier in the body, due to the former breed having a deeper bone density, rounder and wider rib cages, and deeper chests.

Which breed is smarter?

In terms of intelligence, it tends to depend on personal opinion. Brandi H. Munden, also from the Kennel Club, explains: "Both are highly intelligent breeds. They're smart in their own ways. We see this consistently in the jobs that they do." For example, Labs often excel at police work and service, such as search-and-rescue, while Golden Retrievers thrive doing therapy and service.

Which breed sheds more?

Both breeds shed quite a bit, and many people would argue equally, says Brandi. Golden Retrievers have thick, water-repellant double coats that they shed once or twice a year. They also shed moderately on a continuous basis.

Labs also have thick, water-repellant double coats that they shed twice a year, also with moderate shedding throughout the year.

For either breed, regular brushing can help remove dead hair, so less of it ends up on furniture. Both also benefit from regular baths, nail trimming, and teeth brushing.





Which breed is calmer?

Of course, individual dogs always have their own personalities, but both Golden Retrievers and Labs are excellent with children and families, says Brandi.

However, Golden Retrievers tend to be slightly gentler and calmer when it comes to temperament, whereas Labradors can be a touch more energetic and on their feet.

Which breed is easier to train?

Both breeds are generally considered easy to train, which is why they make excellent working assistance and rescue dogs.

It's worth pointing out that Labradors are also incredibly motivated by food, which makes obedience and training even easier – especially for first-time dog owners.

What health issues do Labradors and Golden Retrievers have?



According to the PDSA, Labradors are more prone to the following health issues:

Hip dysplasia – hip joint laxity as a result of poor development, which will eventually lead to arthritis.

Elbow dysplasia - elbow joint laxity as a result of poor development, which will eventually lead to arthritis.

Obesity

Progressive retinal atrophy – gradual deterioration of the retina of the eye. Symptoms can start with night blindness and progress to total blindness.

Golden Retrievers are also prone to several health issues, most commonly:

Hip dysplasia – where the hip joint doesn’t fit together perfectly, which will eventually lead to arthritis. Before breeding, dogs should be screened by x-rays through the BVA/Kennel Club Hip Dysplasia Scheme.

Elbow dysplasia – where the elbow joint that doesn’t fit together perfectly, which will eventually lead to arthritis. Before breeding, dogs should be screened by x-rays through the BVA/KC Elbow Dysplasia Scheme.

Eye problems – screening tests are available and dogs should be screened on a yearly basis, especially if intended for breeding. These conditions include: Cataracts – where the lens of a dog’s eye goes ‘cloudy’. Multifocal retinal dysplasia - abnormal development and growth of the back of the eye (retina) which can lead to blindness. Generalised progressive retinal atrophy (GPRA) – slowly leads to progressive blindness over months or years. Retinal pigment epithelial dystrophy (RPED, or central progressive retinal atrophy) – a genetic problem which causes issues in the back of the eye (retina) and loss of vision. Glaucoma – high pressure within the eye causing pain and loss of vision.

Ichthyosis – a skin disease that causes thickening of the footpads and makes other areas of skin rough and covered with thick, greasy flakes that stick to the hair.

