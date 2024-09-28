Strictly Come Dancing Week 2: Wynne Evans sparks partner's jealousy, Nadiya Bychkova faces wardrobe malfunction - live updates

Strictly Come Dancing will be gearing up for its first elimination of the series, but after last week's performances, we don't anyone to leave!

Last week's show saw plenty of incredible moments from an opening number to die for, Toyah Willcox's incredible hair flicks, Nick Knowles in a sparkly jacket and people calling Tasha Ghouri a potential winner after her mesmerising cha-cha-cha.

But who will earn your vote after this week of dancing?

Tom Dean

Strictly Come Dancing's Tom Dean (Ray Burmiston)

Tom was the first celebrity to take to the floor on Saturday night and he recieved a mixed response from the judges! While Shirley praised his improvement in his posture, Craig didn't feel that the Olympic swimmer was very comfortable.

Scores: 3, 6, 5, 6 (20)

Dr Punam Krishan

What did you make to the sizzling foxtrot? (Guy Levy)

Dr. Punam brought sass to her foxtrot looking just like Shania Twain as she started her routine. However, the judges found a lot of fault with some of her ballroom holds, while loving her solo sections. What did you make to the routine?

Scores: 4, 5, 4, 5 (18)

Paul Merson

Paul took to the floor again (Ray Burmiston)

Paul's dance "thrilled" Anton although he avoided any salsa tecnhique joking that Paul "didn't have any", but it's clear that the entertainment value is there! Craig wasn't impressed calling it a "comedy dance at a wedding" which prompted plenty of boos from the audience, but he did compliment the lifts, and we were loving them as well!

But apparently it wasn't only Craig who didn't like the routine, with Paul joking his wife "slaughtered" the training footage.

Scores: 2, 4, 4, 5 (15)

Wynne Evans

Wynne's dance was magical (Guy Levy)

Wynne was a total surprise last week with the opera singer appearing near the top of the leaderboard. This Saturday, he was once again as incredible as before and the judges were full of praise once again for the Welshman with Shirley calling the dance "beautiful". The responses were so much, Wynne evan gave all the judges a cuddle, prompting Katya to joke that she was "jealous".

Scores: 7, 7, 8, 8 (30)

JB Gill

JB continued to prove his dancing prowess (BBC / Ray Burmiston)

JB Gill topped the leaderboard last week and he delivered another strong performance again this week, with plenty of rolls and oozing star power. While Motsi praised the JLS singer's "coolness", Shirley and Anton did find a couple of issues with his partnering work, although both were in love with his solo portions.

Scores: 7, 7, 6, 7 (27)

Sam Quek

Sam was in her element! (Guy Levy)

Sam showed off all of her dancing potential last week and she was truly in her element this week as she danced a hockey-themed Charleston. However, Craig thought Sam was out of time during the routine and was even against the lifts! Shirley, however, thought Sam was a "great performer" while Anton advised her to make "the music your friend".

Scores: 4, 6, 6, 6 (22)