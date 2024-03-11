Maitreyi Ramakrishnan came to slay on her first-ever Oscars red carpet

If there’s anything Maitreyi Ramakrishnan can ace aside from her killer comedic timing and serious acting chops, it’s a red carpet look. The Never Have I Ever actor just pulled up to the Oscars in a stunning black and white Zuhair Murad gown fit for a queen. Prepare to gasp at her beauty in 3... 2... 1...

Variety - Getty Images

Marleen Moise - Getty Images

She also snapped selfies with fans amid the controlled chaos of the Oscars red carpet:

Michael Buckner - Getty Images

While Maitreyi has been invited to Vanity Fair’s iconic Oscars after-party in the past, this marks the first time she’s attended the main show IRL (!!). “I’m looking forward to just seeing, like, the actual awards show in person as opposed to, like, at home in sweats, you know?” Maitreyi told Vogue on the red carpet.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (@ramakrishnannn) has arrived at the 2024 #Oscars

She ditched her sweats for a stunning Zuhair Murad design which had a scooped neckline overlay and white ruched bodice with a thigh-high slit massive bow completing the statement look. She paired the dress from the designer's spring summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection with black strappy platform heels and diamond jewels. As for her beauty look, she opted for neutral glowy makeup with a subtly smokey eye and a glossy lip. Her hair was styled into a wispy ’90s-inspired updo piled on top of her head with a few loose tendrils framing her face.

Quite simply, she looked stunning. Yep, never have I ever (see what we did there?) been so obsessed with an Oscars debut red carpet look.

