Major Black Friday deal: Get a Sam's Club annual membership for $20 — that's 60% off

Plus, wrap up holiday shopping early with deals on Shark, Ninja and more at Sam's Club Black Friday sale.

If you don't have a Sam's Club membership yet, then we're just going to have to assume you aren't interested in a deal. If you were a member already, you'd know the amazing tech deals Sam's has on the regular, not to mention discounts on home goods, gas ... toilet paper! Yeah, it's a dream come true. Anyway, the member's only retail warehouse is offering an incredible $20 annual Sam's Club membership deal for Black Friday. As a club member, you'll get discounts on giftable clothing, electronics, home items, jewelry and more. So get ready to check some names off your Christmas list, and remember to be good to yourself too — Santa's orders.



Originally $50, this $20 Club membership promo — a wild 60% off — sets you up for even more savings through the holidays and into 2025. Even if you only shopped at Sam's Club for your holiday needs, the perks would be worth way more than $20. Our prediction: You'll become a regular at the Club and a true super-saver, whether you shop online, on the app or in person.



For even more perks, be sure to download the free Sam's Club app. It's super handy for deliveries, curbside pickup and Scan & Go — all are designed to let you skip the checkout line altogether. It will seriously cut down your shopping time.





What Sam's Club members get

Beyond the big membership discount and everyday low prices on products, there are many perks to being a member. Here's a peek at what's in store:

✔️ 12-month Club membership for you and one other person in your household

✔️ Extra Instant Savings markdowns on already-low prices

✔️ Faster checkout with Scan & Go

✔️ Free curbside pickup with orders of $50+

✔️ Express delivery for just $12

✔️ Sam's cash back when you use a Sam's Club Mastercard

✔️ Low gas prices

Save time, money and your sanity with this $20 Sam's Club membership deal. Holiday deals are already live! (Sam's Club)

Looking for even more benefits? You'll want to check out the upgraded Sam's Club Plus membership, which is currently $60 — that's $50 off. In addition to the standard gets, Plus members enjoy free curbside pickup with no minimum needed, early shopping at select locations and free delivery on qualifying orders when you spend a minimum of $50. (That will come in quite handy when you're shipping a gift to Aunt Nancy!) But the most exciting new offer for Plus members is the free same-day delivery on orders over $50 placed by 1 p.m.

Deals to shop now

Even more exciting, Sam's Club's Black Friday deals are live now for members, so you can wrap up all your holiday shopping nice and early and wow them with excellent prezzies. Discounts include big-name giftables such as Shark NeverChange Air Purifier Max (everybody deserves clean air) for $50 less, a star Ninja blender that's down to $80 and cozy $11 Isotoner indoor/outdoor slippers. And don't miss out on the retailer's exclusive in-house brand Member's Mark, which features essentials at reduced prices, including matching family pajamas and an on-sale outdoor heater.

Got your discounted membership going? Then, ready, set, shop!

Sam's Club Shark NeverChange Air Purifier Max $230 $280 Save $50 Show them you love them by improving the very air they breathe. This popular Shark air purifier quietly sucks up 99.98% of allergens, dust and dander and they'll never need to replace the protected HEPA filter. (Those can be pricey.) The powerhouse stands just 22 inches tall but can handle extra-large rooms and open spaces of up to 1,400 square feet like a pro. Two odor-neutralizing cartridges and a remote control are included. $230 at Sam's Club

Sam's Club Ion Retro Glow Bluetooth Speaker $79 $99 Save $20 The old-school boombox gets a new groove with this rad radio/cassette player/tape recorder/Bluetooth speaker. The cool translucent body and on-beat multicolored LED lights are more than you could've ever dreamed back in the day, Plus, it has a rechargeable battery and a microphone hook-up for impromptu karaoke seshes. Kids and adults alike will be into this one. $79 at Sam's Club

Sam's Club Ninja Professional Plus Blender $80 $100 Save $20 A new blender goes great with New Year's resolutions. Gift them a grand one and set them up for a healthy, smoothy-filled future. The generous 72-ounce size means there'll be enough to serve the entire family. Plus, it comes with two 24-ounce go-cups for sipping en route to the gym. $80 at Sam's Club

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage here. Shop the best expert-picked Black Friday deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. And find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.