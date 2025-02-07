Make the best hot chocolate of your life with these chef-approved tips

From a French press to the darkest chocolate discs, we've got all the tricks you need.

On the coldest, dreariest winter days, nothing lifts the spirits and brings the cozy vibes like a homemade cup of hot cocoa. But wait — I'm not talking about the stuff in the instant hot chocolate packets, though there's a time and a place for that. I am thinking of a lazy afternoon when you've got time to lounge, a good book to read or a series to binge-watch and you want a rich cup of the real deal to sip on.

Yes, it's rich and indulgent, but it comes together quickly — just ten minutes from start to finish — and you likely already have all the ingredients. Depending on the recipe, you'll need a good-quality chocolate bar or cocoa powder. From there, grab your sweetener of choice (sugar, honey, agave or maple syrup), a splash of vanilla extract and your preferred milk (dairy or plant-based). The best part? You can easily customize the recipe to match your taste and dietary needs.

"For the ultimate hot chocolate, I recommend starting with whole milk for a rich, creamy base. Use the high-quality chocolate of your choice and brute cocoa powder for a deep, intense flavor. I like to sweeten it with a little bit of sweetened condensed milk for extra smoothness and richness. Elevate the taste with flavored syrups like hazelnut, peppermint or white chocolate to customize your perfect cup," says Romina Chavez, manager at Killebrew at The Thompson Hotel in Nashville, Tenn.

High-quality chocolate comes first

Start out by melting about one ounce of chocolate or cocoa powder with a cup of your milk of choice, whisking to smooth any lumps. I tapped chocolate sommelier Estelle Tracy of 37 Chocolates for her suggestions, "I use a fourth of a cup of grated chocolate. (Dick Taylor 72% Belize or Moka Origins 72% Drinking Chocolate). Alternatively, one ounce of your favorite dark chocolate will do." Sue Zemanick, chef/owner of Zasu in New Orleans prefers 64% Valrhona, while executive chef Shaquille Stephens at Honeybrains in New York City uses 80% Valrhona.

Anthony's Anthony's Organic Dutch Processed Cocoa Powder, 1 lb This organic Dutch-process (less acidic than regular cocoa powder) cocoa powder requires no prep work, will make a rich, velvety brew and combines easily with whatever milk you choose. $17 at Amazon

Begin to brew

Tracy advises that for the best texture, you need to bring the mixture close to a boil, let it cool down, then heat it again. "Most people don’t bring chocolate to a high enough temperature, which results in too thin of texture!"

"A good drinking chocolate has a homogeneous, creamy texture, with no chocolate bits at the bottom. Next, it should have a foam. So how does one get there without spending hours on the stove? Solution: use a French press with a glass carafe," says Tracy.

This is her method for French press hot chocolate: Start with 1 oz of your favorite dark chocolate. Next, add half a cup of milk and put everything in the microwave for about 1 min. Let it sit for a minute, stir, then put it back in the microwave for 30 seconds. You want the mixture to come almost to a boil. Take the press out of a microwave, let it cool down for a minute, then move the wand up and down. Go slowly, the liquid will be hot. This allows you to evenly melt the chocolate while also getting that magical foam.

Spice it up

CEYLONFLAVORS FRESH AND PURE Organic Ceylon Natural Cinnamon Sticks from Sri Lanka, 3 oz These organic cinnamon sticks are perfect for swirling in a cup of cocoa when you want the essence of the spice without incorporating the powder. $12 at Amazon

Top it off

DANDIES Dandies All Natural Minis Marshmallows, 10 Ounce (Pack of 4) If you're not a chocolate purist and you want a big pile of mini marshmallows floating on top, we see you. These all-natural marshmallows from Dandies are also vegan (many marhsmallows are made with gelatin which is an animal product), which means vegetarians can enjoy them, too. $17 at Amazon

A mug that makes you happy