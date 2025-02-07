We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Make the best hot chocolate of your life with these chef-approved tips
From a French press to the darkest chocolate discs, we've got all the tricks you need.
On the coldest, dreariest winter days, nothing lifts the spirits and brings the cozy vibes like a homemade cup of hot cocoa. But wait — I'm not talking about the stuff in the instant hot chocolate packets, though there's a time and a place for that. I am thinking of a lazy afternoon when you've got time to lounge, a good book to read or a series to binge-watch and you want a rich cup of the real deal to sip on.
Yes, it's rich and indulgent, but it comes together quickly — just ten minutes from start to finish — and you likely already have all the ingredients. Depending on the recipe, you'll need a good-quality chocolate bar or cocoa powder. From there, grab your sweetener of choice (sugar, honey, agave or maple syrup), a splash of vanilla extract and your preferred milk (dairy or plant-based). The best part? You can easily customize the recipe to match your taste and dietary needs.
"For the ultimate hot chocolate, I recommend starting with whole milk for a rich, creamy base. Use the high-quality chocolate of your choice and brute cocoa powder for a deep, intense flavor. I like to sweeten it with a little bit of sweetened condensed milk for extra smoothness and richness. Elevate the taste with flavored syrups like hazelnut, peppermint or white chocolate to customize your perfect cup," says Romina Chavez, manager at Killebrew at The Thompson Hotel in Nashville, Tenn.
High-quality chocolate comes first
Start out by melting about one ounce of chocolate or cocoa powder with a cup of your milk of choice, whisking to smooth any lumps. I tapped chocolate sommelier Estelle Tracy of 37 Chocolates for her suggestions, "I use a fourth of a cup of grated chocolate. (Dick Taylor 72% Belize or Moka Origins 72% Drinking Chocolate). Alternatively, one ounce of your favorite dark chocolate will do." Sue Zemanick, chef/owner of Zasu in New Orleans prefers 64% Valrhona, while executive chef Shaquille Stephens at Honeybrains in New York City uses 80% Valrhona.
This organic Dutch-process (less acidic than regular cocoa powder) cocoa powder requires no prep work, will make a rich, velvety brew and combines easily with whatever milk you choose.
Begin to brew
Tracy advises that for the best texture, you need to bring the mixture close to a boil, let it cool down, then heat it again. "Most people don’t bring chocolate to a high enough temperature, which results in too thin of texture!"
"A good drinking chocolate has a homogeneous, creamy texture, with no chocolate bits at the bottom. Next, it should have a foam. So how does one get there without spending hours on the stove? Solution: use a French press with a glass carafe," says Tracy.
This is her method for French press hot chocolate: Start with 1 oz of your favorite dark chocolate. Next, add half a cup of milk and put everything in the microwave for about 1 min. Let it sit for a minute, stir, then put it back in the microwave for 30 seconds. You want the mixture to come almost to a boil. Take the press out of a microwave, let it cool down for a minute, then move the wand up and down. Go slowly, the liquid will be hot. This allows you to evenly melt the chocolate while also getting that magical foam.
This French press with a glass carafe is just right for making strained, smooth hot chocolate at home, whether you do it in the microwave or on the countertop with boiled milk. The 17-ounce size is perfect for two servings.
Spice it up
It's pricey, but you only need about 1/4 teaspoon of good vanilla extract in each serving of hot chocolate. It adds sweetness and enhances the flavor of the chocolate.
These organic cinnamon sticks are perfect for swirling in a cup of cocoa when you want the essence of the spice without incorporating the powder.
Top it off
If you're not a chocolate purist and you want a big pile of mini marshmallows floating on top, we see you. These all-natural marshmallows from Dandies are also vegan (many marhsmallows are made with gelatin which is an animal product), which means vegetarians can enjoy them, too.
A mug that makes you happy
Why not have a few mugs on hand that make this decadent treat even more enjoyable? We like this extra-large stoneware mug with a glazed finish from Target's Threshold line. It's dishwasher- and microwave-safe, too.