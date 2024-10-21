MAKERS Live: The New Era of Girlhood And It's Effects On Changing Workplace Culture

The rise of Gen-Z entering the workforce has cultivated new questions about how we as a society approach work and how the workplace needs to adapt to new generations. The perception of work place challenges for younger generations is shifting social dynamics of the labor force and possibly could reshape workplace culture. During MAKERS most recent online event, "The New Era of Girlhood" hosted on LinkedIn, Olivia Frary, Chelsea Miller, and Madilyne Nguyen-Acosta discussed corporate responsibility, equity and positive change in regards to the next generation of young professionals.

As leaders committed to diversity, advocacy, and creating inclusive environments in media and entertainment spaces, the event aimed to be 'a roundtable to amplify young women of our generation.' This vision was clearly abundant as the panelists discussed actionable steps to better workplace culture now and for the future. The conversation touched on integrating inclusivity into the workplace, creating boundaries between work and personal life, and using advocacy to create the future they want to see.

Disrupting Traditional Career Paths

Being unafraid of disrupting the traditional paths in your career and life is something the panelists wholeheartedly agreed is important for this current generation. To build a world that works for everyone rather than a select few, there have to be efforts to encourage people to feel comfortable in who they are in the workplace. Frary began by stating, “Encouraging people to speak up and show up as themselves…and allow them to feel heard” is the approach she utilizes in the workplace.

Miller said “What the world tells you who you are, battles who you know you are” to describe the social barriers that negatively influence people before they even show up to the workplace. Miller followed up on this point by outlining how focusing on the self is the first step to creating positive shifts in the labor force. She described that living a purpose-aligned life and not being afraid to take an unconventional path is a way forward. The panelists agreed that fears and barriers to entry can be difficult for certain groups of people to overcome, especially for first-generation girls.

First Gen Americans Have Different Challenges

Nguyen-Acosta spoke on how being from an immigrant background and being first-gen came with specific challenges. “[We] figure stuff out for ourselves all the time” which could be challenging in moments of “when greatness was asked of me.” Though she was able to navigate this, Nguyen-Acosta expressed how important it is to have support systems for first-gen girls. Miller continued the conversation on first-gen by detailing how she had to create a unique career path for herself, because her immigrant community only conceptualized success as “being a lawyer or doctor.” The panel discussion on first-gen girls acknowledges how certain groups of people haven’t been centered in conversations about workplace barriers. In a culture that glorifies immigrant exceptionalism, there’s an expectation of success for children of immigrants. But, the panelists pointed out there are barriers to entry that need to be resolved for first-gen immigrant children aiming to enter the workforce.

Changing Cultural Attitudes

As the panelists looked forward for Gen-Z, they still reflected on the past. They wondered what systems or cultural attitudes they wished were different during their childhood. Nguyen-Acosta emphasized the significance of affirmations and shared how she is now focused on “empowering and affirming people consistently.” The panelists linked the changes they would have wanted to the positive workplace environments they are now striving to create. Frary highlighted the value of a communal approach, encouraging co-workers to “learn from each other.”

Nguyen-Acosta discussed the importance of modeling in the workplace. “Model inclusion to pave the way for the future of the workplace" and suggested we should aim not just for “role models but real models.” For Miller it’s important to “create environments reflective of the world we live in” for our plans of “creating values of the world we want.”

The panel closed out discussing the importance of social advocacy and the moments that have defined their careers so far. Earlier in the panel, Miller had stated how her story “is still being written,” a sentiment that all the panelists started to echo when describing themselves in their outros for the event. What stayed at the forefront of panelist minds as they neared the end of the “The New Era of Girlhood” panel was how they can continue connecting with the audience and uplifting the girls coming up after them.