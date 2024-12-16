MAKERS MasterClass: Creating a Better, Brighter Future with a Future-Back Plan™

In this MAKERS MasterClass, discover the power of creating a Future-Back Plan™ with Dr. Alicia Hare. To become true MAKERS—agents of positive change who envision and create a better, brighter future for their families, teams, organizations, and communities. In this 60-minute session, participants will explore the foundational principles of future-focused planning by answering two pivotal questions: What is the future you want to create? and What path will you take to make it a reality? The session introduces the Future-Back Plan™, a powerful tool for imagining an inspiring future and working backward to map actionable steps to achieve it. Attendees will learn to design their personalized Future-Back Plan™ in four practical steps: imagining their brighter future, setting bold goals, charting a strategic path, and embracing an interactive process of acting, learning, and adjusting. By the end of the MasterClass, participants will leave with the mindset and tools needed to take intentional steps toward shaping impactful, sustainable outcomes in their personal and professional lives. Whether you want to make a bigger impact in your career, build a more inclusive workplace, or even plan that dream vacation, this approach gives you the tools to make it happen.

By the end of the session, you’ll leave with a clear plan and the first steps to turn your boldest goals into reality. You can find the guide for your Future-Back Plan™ through this QR Code.

This worksheet will help guide you to invent your impact and create a Future-Back Plan.™

