What Makes A "Female" Athlete? The Answer Isn't So Simple

After South African middle-distance runner Caster Semenya won gold in the 800 meters at the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships in 2009, the IAAF subjected her to "femininity testing" to evaluate the levels of testosterone in her blood. The testing found that Semenya has a condition called hyperandrogenism, which causes her to naturally produce higher amounts of testosterone than most other cisgender women. Upon discovering this, the IAAF suspended her from competing in track and field competitions for eight months, and then went to work developing new rules that detailed what type of woman was allowed to compete in the association's races — and thus, a controversy was born.

Now, as the IAAF releases new, even more stringent guidelines, the questions Semenya's story raised are more pertinent than ever. Namely, does having naturally elevated testosterone levels give women a competitive edge in sports?

The IAAF believes it does, so much so that the association has recently doubled down on regulations that have already been called into question. In 2011, the IAAF released regulations that stated that women like Semenya could no longer run in mid-distance races (anything between 400 meters and one mile) unless they artificially lowered the amount of testosterone their bodies produced. Originally, the IAAF set the acceptable androgen ("male" hormone) levels for women at 10 nanomoles per litre (nmol/L) of blood, which is roughly the lowest amount that cisgender men produce. On Thursday, the organisation made their eligibility requirements even stricter, lowering the acceptable androgen levels for women runners to 5 nmol/L.

The move has many people questioning whether the IAAF's attempt to make women's running more fair actually unjustly excludes some women (and intersex people). As The New York Times points out, this new rule could effectively end some elite female runners' careers. Women who naturally produce 5 nmol/L of testosterone or more have three options under this new rule: They can take medication similar to a hormonal birth control pill to lower the amount of testosterone they produce, they can compete with men, or they can stop racing in IAAF races (which means they'd have no chance of making it to the Olympics).

The rule is neither racist nor sexist. The sport has a lot of athletes with DSD. It is not just the one or two females you hear about in the media. In elite female athletics, the number of intersex athletes is 140 times more than you might find in the normal female population. — IAAF (@iaaforg) April 26, 2018

The IAAF claims that the new rule is necessary for the sake of fair play. According to a statement from the IAAF: "The revised rules are not about cheating, no athlete with a DSD [Difference of Sexual Development] has cheated, they are about levelling the playing field to ensure fair and meaningful competition in the sport of athletics where success is determined by talent, dedication, and hard work rather than other contributing factors." And some medical professionals do say that high levels of testosterone could give female runners an advantage over their peers.

"Five nmol/L is three times greater than the upper limit of normal in women," says Clare Flannery, MD, an endocrinologist at Yale School of Medicine. It's uncommon for women to have testosterone levels that high, even if they have a condition like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which causes elevated androgen levels, she says. Because testosterone helps in muscle growth, as well as in the production of haemoglobin (which carries oxygen from the lungs to the body's tissues), elevated levels could give women like Semenya a boost. "Women with significantly higher levels of testosterone could potentially have greater muscle strength and greater oxygen carrying capacity. That would be an advantage in running," Dr. Flannery says.

The question is: With so many variables that could give one person a leg up over another, why is the IAAF so worried about testosterone?

Yet, some people argue that greater levels of testosterone won't give runners a significant enough advantage to exclude these women from the sport. In 2015, Indian sprinter Dutee Chand fought the IAAF's first hyperandrogenism rule through the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and won. The CAS stated that hyperandrogenism would have to give women a 10% to 12% advantage over other female runners, otherwise it's unfair to deem elevated testosterone such an important factor in "levelling the playing field."