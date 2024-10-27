'Makes me glow': This snail slime-infused cream is down to $14 (over 40% off)

Snap up the intriguing moisturizer that soothes and calms irritated skin while hydrating and plumping it.

Believe it or not, snail slime seems to have become the superstar ingredient in beauty products right now. We've told you about the TikTok-famous snail serum, and we are happy to report that the company behind it also has a popular moisturizer: Cosrx Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream. And with the on-page coupon it's just $14, down from $25 — that's over 40% off.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Shoppers can't get enough of this stuff, so you can bet they'll be stocking up on it while it's only $14. That's the lowest price we've seen for it in over a year and more than 80,000 have been sold in the last month alone.

Why do I need this? 🧐

If you're into K-beauty (Korean skincare), you're probably familiar with snail mucin (snail slime), but if you have problem skin, be prepared for a lesson in hydration you get from the slime provided by these little gastropods. It's the main ingredient in Cosrx Cream.

Snail slime contains antimicrobial properties to protect your skin from infection. For people with sensitive skin, those properties also soothe and calm rosacea and acne-prone complexions. Snail mucin also contains copper peptides which plump and smooth your skin to reduce the appearance of fine lines. And if you have thirsty skin, snail slime is also packed with hydrating hyaluronic acid.

Enriched with 92% of snail mucin, this cream promises to hydrate, plump and improve your complexion. (Getty)

What reviewers say 💬

Nearly 33,000 beauty enthusiasts rave about how the Cosrx Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream improved their skin.

Pros 👍

"Redness was gone in 12 hours," shared one rosacea sufferer. "I have tried multiple lotions/creams for rosacea and this is the first one to work. Put it on at night and the next day, my skin looked normal. Just ordered my third tub, still working really well. Rosacea is gone."

"This moisturizer is seriously the best for sensitive skin," wrote another five-star fan. "I use tretinoin and my skin gets so dry and sensitive. This is one of the only moisturizers that hydrates me without clogging up my skin or irritating it. I love it. Makes me glow but not oily at all."

"I’ve used the expensive skin moisturizers from Sephora for a long time and kept switching because they either got too expensive or didn’t work as well as I wanted them too," admitted another rave reviewer. "This is way better in my opinion. It’s incredibly hydrating and melts into the skin. I really noticed an improvement in my overall complexion and skin hydration. No more dry patches!"

Cons 👎

Some shoppers were not fans of the texture.

"The texture is what you would expect from a slug," shared one shopper. "It’s a little slimy and slightly sticky but I have found that it makes a good base for makeup in the morning and the stickiness goes away after a while."

"This product feels like it will help my lack of skin moisture, but even after 25 minutes, it is still sticky," a final customer noted.

And for more soothing snail slime, our senior beauty editor swears by the No.1 bestseller Cosrx Snail 96% Power Repairing Mucin Serum.

COSRX Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Mucin Serum $19 $25 Save $6 After two weeks of use, our 50-year-old beauty editor had this to say: "My skin was more supple, my fine lines appeared less deep and my face appeared generally more even and had a sort of glow. I'm going to keep trying it, especially since the real results are meant to come after 90 days." $19 at Amazon

