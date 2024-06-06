This Makeup Hack Will Save Your Teary Mascara Eyes for Life

Can the girlies that cry sometimes, or simply have watery eyes, step to the front, please? I have great news: you no longer have to worry about ruining your makeup look, having "racoon eyes" or having to start from scratch after shedding your tears. Professional makeup artist and TikTok creator Joelle Phillips shared a step-by-step tutorial on how to save your beat after a little cry because hey, we’ve all been there.

Phillips starts off by explaining that letting the tears fully dry is the best way to successfully start the fixing process. So first things first: don’t start trying to fix your face too early. Let the tears dry. If that means you have a crusty face, The dried tears will make your makeup crusty, you will want to take a clean, fluffy brush or disposable eyebrow spoolie too scrape the flakes off gently.

Next, Phillips recommends getting your favorite concealer and a small brush to reapply it to your undereye area. Her top tip? Do not to use the wand applicator that comes in the product's tube. Instead take your time and lightly tap the product into your undereye using the brush. Allow the concealer to dry down before using a flat-setting powder puff or brush to blend and fully distribute the product. Lastly, lock your touch-up in place with either setting spray or powder.

The next time you feel the waterworks coming on, at least you can rest assured that your makeup look can be fixed in a few simple steps.

