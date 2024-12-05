Man Proposes to Girlfriend and What She Does Next Shocks Him: 'Had a Surprise' (Exclusive)

A man named Chandler was shocked by what his girlfriend, Bri Wack, did after he proposed to her on Nov. 3 in Alberta, Canada

Suspecting a proposal, Wack had secretly ordered a custom, funny T-shirt covered in images of herself with the phrase "This is my fiancée." She got down on one knee and presented the shirt to Chandler shortly after accepting his proposal

Wack shared that she carried the shirt around in her fanny pack all day just in case Chandler popped the question

A man was shocked by what his girlfriend did after he proposed.

When a man named Chandler proposed to his girlfriend, Bri Wack, on Nov. 3 at Lake Louise in Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada, he ended up being the one who was surprised.

Suspecting that she was getting proposed to after her boyfriend of eight years suddenly planned a surprise trip for just the two of them, Wack decided to do something "to contribute to the surprise." She ordered a custom T-shirt in advance from Etsy that was covered in different images of herself with the phrase "This is my fiancée" sprawled across the top.

Photos courtesy of Bri Wack Chandler (left) and Bri Wack

"The inspiration to order this came to me a few weeks before we left because I thought it would be so funny to have something prepared to show him I knew he was going to propose because he wasn’t being sneaky," Wack tells PEOPLE.

She says she was positive it was a proposal because her boyfriend, who she met in college, kept teasing her about getting married and trying to mislead her about where they were going.

"There was only one reason I could imagine he would be planning it," Wack tells PEOPLE. "My fiancé had told all of our friends and family about the 'surprise' and tried to convince me, while recruiting friends and family for support in trying to trick me that we were going to his home state in the Midwest. He was a bit too giggly every time he would talk about the trip and how it was a 'surprise' on what we were doing when we were there, so I didn’t believe him at all."

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Chandler was adamant that they go to Lake Louise on the first day, so Wack knew that was likely proposal day. So, she secretly carried her shirt around with her in her fanny pack everywhere they went.

Related: Man Proposes to Girlfriend in Museum Filled with Paintings of Moments From Each Year of Their Romance: (Exclusive)

"I was prepared to carry the shirt on my person the whole trip if need be to fit the joke, but I had a feeling that first day was when I definitely needed to have it," she says.

Wack continues: "I carried it with us the whole day on our hike, up, down and around Lake Louise. We ended up hiking up and down the mountain five miles and I was a little bit worried the whole time he would look in the bag at any point or wonder why my little fanny pack was stuffed so full because he was carrying basically all of the rest of my stuff in his backpack. Luckily he didn’t! I think he had a few other things on his mind other than looking in my fanny pack."

Photos courtesy of Bri Wack Bri Wack's engagement ring

She was right! Beside an icy lake and snow-capped mountains, Chandler proposed with a five-stone bezel ring with side lab-grown diamonds and a two carat deep purple amethyst as the center stone. Chandler had custom-designed the ring with the help of a local jeweler from Pavè Jewelers in Arlington, Virginia.

About 10 minutes after she agreed to marry Chandler, Wack got down on one knee and pulled out the T-shirt.

"I always knew I was going to say yes, so I prepared something for this moment," Wack told Chandler, who replied "Oh my God!" while retrieving the shirt from the bag.

"He immediately started cracking up when he saw the shirt," Wack recalls. "He said, 'Oh, so this is the surprise you were preparing' because I had been telling him before we left that even though he had 'a big surprise for the trip,' I also had a 'surprise.' "

Related: Groom Goes Viral After His Sister Reads Hysterical Proposal Plans He Wrote at Age 9 During Wedding Speech (Exclusive)

Photos courtesy of Bri Wack Bri Wack (left) and her fiancé, Chandler

Shortly after the engagement, Wack posted a picture of herself and Chandler with the T-shirt on Instagram.

"People really got a kick out of it," she says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Four days after the two returned from their trip they walked into a surprise engagement party. The party, which was even attended by the couple's out-of-town family members, was planned by Chandler, along with Wack's sister and best friend.

"Even though the engagement wasn’t a complete surprise to me, I was completely surprised by the engagement party and I definitely cried a lot that night just being so happy to be surrounded by so much love," Wack says. "I showed everybody at the party the video of me giving Chandler the shirt because I realized after I had posted the picture a lot of people thought that Chandler had made the shirt and I wanted to set the record straight that I was the mastermind behind it."



Read the original article on People