A Man Is Refusing to Babysit His Nephew After Sister Asked That He Stop Bringing His Boyfriend to Family Events

"I told her we weren’t exactly putting on a Pride parade in her yard," the man shared in a Reddit post

A man says he is refusing to babysit his nephew after his sister insulted his same-sex relationship — and he's taken to social media to ask others if he's in the wrong.

The man, 20, posted to Reddit's "Am I the A------" forum on Tuesday, Dec. 10, to recount a conversation he had with his sister, Amanda, 28, during a recent family barbeque. The poster said he attended the event with his 22-year-old boyfriend, Ryan.

After the get-together, the original poster shared that his sister pulled him aside and said, "Hey just so you know it might be better if you don't bring Ryan to the next few family gatherings."

When pressed about the comment, Amanda "got all awkward" and claimed her 4-year-old son, Jack, was asking questions about the Redditor's relationship with his boyfriend — apparently also arguing that Jack "isn't old enough to understand all that yet."

"I told her we weren’t exactly putting on a Pride parade in her yard. We were literally just eating hot dogs and chatting with family," the original poster shared. "She replied, 'It’s just confusing for him. You know how kids are.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I was mad but kept it together," the poster recalled, noting that he said, “If Ryan isn’t welcome, maybe I just won’t come either” — to which his sister accused him of being dramatic.

skynesher/Getty Man and woman fighting (stock image)

However, the real family drama began when Amanda called her brother and asked him to babysit on short notice.

"I told her I couldn’t because Ryan and I already had plans. She begged, saying she was desperate, and I finally snapped 'Why do you want me babysitting Jack? What if I accidentally expose him to my terrifying gay lifestyle? God forbid he sees me and Ryan together.' "

A blow-out fight ensued, with Amanda accusing her brother of punishing his nephew "because you're mad at me."

The poster says his sister then involved their parents, with his mother ultimately taking his sister's side. "Mum brushed it off saying 'She’s just doing what’s best for her child,' " to which the poster says he replied, "What about what’s best for me? Why do I have to hide part of my life to make her comfortable?"

Related: Mom Refuses to Let In-Laws Come Over to Watch Kids Open Presents on Christmas Morning: ‘I Want It to Be Sacred’

Meanwhile, their dad took the Redditor's side, noting that, "Kids aren’t confused by love, they're confused by people acting like it's something to hide."

The argument escalated to a family group chat, with some family members siding with the sister and others supporting the original poster.

Most of the Reddit forum users told the original poster that he is "not the a------," with one commenting, "It’s disappointing that this has divided your family, it really brings out their true colors. I think you should go little to no contact with your sister."

In response to that message, the original poster says he hasn't "spoken to my sister in days now" and is considering ending their relationship.

"Some of these comments are saying that she is using [her son] as a way to hide her homophobia and honestly now that I think about she might be," he writes. "What’s confusing to me is my whole family were supportive of me when I came out and they all were so nice and respectful to [my boyfriend] when I introduced him to the family. I just don’t know why everyone has switched up all of a sudden."

Related: Woman Says Boyfriend Gave Her ‘Ultimatum’ to Quit Her Office Job That ‘Pays the Bills’ or Else He’ll Leave

"What 'awkward questions' are they talking about?" wrote another commenter. "It’s really very easy to explain to a four-year-old that grown adults can be in a relationship with each other, whether it’s a man and a woman, two men, or two women."

"I know it’s easy because I did that for my own child when he was little," continued the same commenter. "[Your nephew] can totally handle your relationship . . . it’s the adults in your family who cannot. You are absolutely right to object and to not babysit if this is the attitude they are going to give you about it."

Read the original article on People