Man surprises partner with lifeboat proposal

A man surprised his partner with a unique proposal using the help of his fellow lifeboats volunteers.

The couple were walking along Burnham-on-Sea's beach on May 12 when a boat appeared on the waves with the message "Marry me, Kelly?".

Lyndon, who had been dating his partner for more than 20 years, had spent weeks planning the big moment with crews from Burnham RNLI, where he volunteers.

"Kelly was struggling to read the banner," he said. "She realised it was for her by which point I was on one knee and and asking her the question, which she was, I think, pleasantly surprised."

As well as the RNLI crew, Lyndon also roped in family members to ensure the bride-to-be did not suspect anything.

"Her sister and her husband came on the walk with us, just to make it look a bit more natural," he said.

They have decided take things slowly when it comes to booking their wedding.

"There is no rush," said Lyndon. "It's taken so long to get to this point, so let's not rush the next stage."

Both their families are 'absolutely delighted'.

Crew member Mark Smith was one of the volunteers holding the banner.

"I've never seen anything like it in the 14 years I've been there," he said.

"She was quite overwhelmed."

