Man Tells Best Friend Her Kids Are 'Too Feral' to Attend Family Wedding: 'Always Screaming and Causing Mayhem'

"I thought Sarah would’ve understood but she went off on me," the man wrote on Reddit of his lifelong friend's reaction to his comments about her kids

Getty Images Two kids (stock image)

A user on Reddit detailed how he offended his lifelong best friend after suggesting her kids are "too feral" to attend a family member's wedding

The Redditor suggested that his friend's children "are always screaming and running around causing mayhem and are far too feral for a reception"

"I thought Sarah would’ve understood but she went off on me and told me she can control her kids and as they aren’t even related to me I shouldn’t get a say. I was hurt about this," he wrote, adding that the friend is no longer speaking to him now

A man offended his lifelong best friend after suggesting her kids are too "feral" to attend a family member's wedding.

The man detailed the dilemma in a recent post on Reddit, beginning by explaining that he and his best friend Sarah have been super close "since birth" as their moms were best friends. Furthering their ties, the poster's aunt and Sarah's uncle welcomed a baby together, giving them a shared cousin, named Claire.

Claire is currently planning her wedding and Sarah had intended on bringing her kids to the event. "Claire seemed okay with it, but Claire’s [future] wife wasn’t," the poster wrote. "A few nights ago when it was brought up I said that her kids are always screaming and running around causing mayhem and are far too feral for a reception."

The poster said he offered Sarah the "suggestion" that the kids come to the afterparty "if Claire wanted them there."

Related: Bride Turns Away Friend's 7-Year-Old Son from Child-Free Wedding: 'I Refused'

Getty Images Kids playing (stock image)

"I did mention that they were always loud and hyperactive," he added. "Always running around and wrecking things."

Needless to say, the poster's comments about Sarah's kids did not go over well. "I thought Sarah would’ve understood but she went off on me and told me she can control her kids and as they aren’t even related to me I shouldn’t get a say. I was hurt about this," he wrote.

Now, Sarah is not speaking to the poster and Claire is "scared this will ruin her wedding."

In the comments section of the post, many people sided with the poster, suggesting that "the truth hurts" for Sarah.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"People who let their kids run crazy and always ruin others' events never like to be told the truth. She’s mad as she knows it’s true, and you don’t need to be their parents to say you’ve seen it first hand in support of the bride," one Redditor wrote.

"I keep thinking that if people had polite, well-behaved children then we wouldn’t see so many posts about child-free weddings," someone else noted.

Related: Should You Have a Child-Free Wedding? Celeb Wedding Planner Lisa Vorce Breaks Down the Pros and Cons

Getty Images Kids getting messy (stock image)

A retired teacher even chimed in to tell the poster he's "fighting a losing battle" in this particular situation. "When I first started teaching, parents were not in complete denial as to their children's behavior as they are now. When a parent got a note back then about their child's behavior, the question they asked their child was 'WHY did you do this?' " they shared.

"Fast forward to today and the question parents ask is 'DID you do this?' They are looking for any chance to deny their child did anything wrong," the former teacher continued, adding, "You cannot fight this mindset."

Still, someone else told the poster that he could have chosen his words more carefully when talking to Sarah about her kids' behavior. "The problem here is your wording/language," they argued. "I know some people wear 'I tell it like it is' as a badge of honor, but it’s not always appropriate in every circumstance. I don’t disagree with what you were trying to do, but the way you went about it."

"Feral? That is pretty harsh for a best friend that you want to keep," another commenter agreed.

Yet another person said the poster never should have spoken up and gotten involved in the first place. "It's not your wedding, it's not your kids, it's not your business," they pointed out.

