Man Of The Week: Raheem Sterling

One of the most enjoyable elements of this summer’s World Cup, beyond the lunchtime pints and England's unusual heroics on the pitch, was the squad’s social media posts.

Unlike the indifferent stars who preceded them, this generation of players made the most of their huge platforms by spreading self-deprecating memes and connecting with fans. So what if they were (probably) ghost-written by part-time stand-ups at content marketing agencies? It’s better than the dull, impersonal feeds of yesteryear (except, perhaps, for the time Wayne Rooney threatened to knock himself out on Twitter).

One player was conspicuously absent from all that fun, though – and for good reason. As the tabloids’ favourite Premier League piñata, Raheem Sterling is smart enough not to provide ammunition to headline writers who would wilfully misread his humour for hubris or for not caring enough about the England cause. Over his relatively short football career, 24-year-old “Footie Idiot” Sterling has suffered more underserved ire than any other player of his generation.

[Thread] a selection of times when our national press have chosen to run stories on Raheem Sterling.



1. The one where Raheem was 'tired'. pic.twitter.com/6K3cHu6r7T



- Adam Keyworth (@adamkeyworth) May 28, 2018

It really can be about anything. For demanding a wage he deserved. For buying his mum a new sink. For not cleaning his car, and even for getting on an EasyJet flight. The World Cup itself was preceded by a long-running front-page media storm over Sterling’s new gun tattoo, which is dedicated to his late father.

That he is singled out is obvious. Why, is even more so.

This weekend, the Manchester City forward - in the midst of brilliant season - suffered some allegedly racist from members of the crowd at Stamford Bridge that quickly went viral. It was just one of many recent incidents, including the retrograde case of a banana being thrown at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the North London derby, that suggests racism is creeping back into our terraces (or at least is becoming ever-more emboldened by outside forces).

It was bad enough to make Sterling take a stand on social media, not to defend himself (though he'd have had every right) but make a wider point about racism in the British media. He pointed out a headline written about his young teammate Tosin Adarabioyo - a classic Mail Online hit-piece - for buying a house for his mother compared to the way a white player was treat for the same exact thing. In doing so he highlighted the insidious way tabloids weaponise racism against young, black footballers.

The Manchester City star, by all accounts a shy man who prefers to let his football do the talking, has been praised for his courage by fans and players alike. Premier league rivals including Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Andre Gray can be seen in the comment section offering agreement and support. A few years ago, in the midst of yet another controversy over his love of ‘bling’, Sterling asked his mum, “Why are they picking on me?” It’s safe to say that he’s figured out the answer.



Raheem Sterling understands the risk of taking on the tabloids pride more than anyone. And in the weeks that come, as the current controversy gets forgotten to make way for the next one, he will no doubt face even heavier scrutiny than ever before.

But in a world where players are free to bypass the press and directly express themselves to fans, Sterling is using his mammoth platform to try and carve out a fairer playing field for black Premier League youngsters entering into an increasingly hostile atmosphere. Let's hope he can embolden a generation of players to speak out about toxic elements of the British game. You can keep the memes.

