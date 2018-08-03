Managers Can Watch Replays On Their Phones This Season, FA Rules

From Esquire

Premier League managers will be able to watch replays on their phones while on the touchline this season after an FA rule change.

According to the Times, the FA has shifted from only allowing electronic communications while a match is still going on if it was related to an injury or player safety to allowing managers to look at controversial incidents and assess the game tactically.

Footage will be edited and sent to managers by analysts in the stadium, and while managers will be able to show replays to their coaching staff and substitutes, they won't be able to show players on the field. That, presumably, is to prevent the disemboweling of a referee who's called a foul throw wrong, as is the power given to the referee to send off team staff members who flip out after watching replays.

The FA's wording of the new rule runs: "The use of any form of electronic communication by team officials is permitted where it directly relates to player welfare or safety or for tactical/coaching reasons but only small, mobile, handheld equipment (eg microphone, headphone, earphone, earpiece, mobile phone/smartphone, smartwatch, tablet, laptop) may be used.

"A team official who uses unauthorised equipment or who behaves in an inappropriate manner as a result of the use of electronic or communication equipment will be dismissed from the technical area."

Obviously we can do without managers joining the Twitter fans who live to exonerate their team's players with frame-by-frame GIF replays, but the mental image of Roy Hodgson bouncing around his technical area waving his Apple Watch around is one to be savoured.

