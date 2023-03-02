Mango is having a massive sale — save up to 70% on wedding guest dresses, tops & more

Mango is having a massive spring sale — save up to 70 per cent off (photos via Mango).

I am not exaggerating when I say that at least one-quarter of my wardrobe is from Mango. The Spanish retailer has been in Canada since 2004, but I personally fell in love with it during a stint in Germany in 2018.

Since stepping foot into my first Mango store, I have invested in my fair share of dresses, trousers and blouses. Therefore, you can believe me when I say I never miss a Mango sale.

Right now, the retailer has slashed prices on hundreds of products, offering deals of up to 70 per cent off. To shop my top picks from the sale and breathe new life into your spring wardrobe, scroll below.

Printed Chiffon Dress (photo via Mango)

Expect to hear a lot of "oh my gosh, you look incredible" compliments when you head out the door in the printed chiffon maxi dress.

$46 $180 at Mango

Printed Pleated Blouse (photo via Mango)

Your new spring go-to — this pretty floral blouse is crafted from a flowy stain fabric and features a long sleeve with elastic cuffs.

$40 $60 at Mango

Lapels Flowy Shirt in coral red (photo via Mango)

A mega steal at 71 per cent off, I, personally, have a major style crush on this bright coral red blouse.

$20 $70 at Mango

Wide Leg Tie-Dye Jeans (photo via Mango)

On a scale of one to cool, we'd rate these tie-dye pants a perfect ten out of ten.

$50 $100 at Mango

Sheer Panels T-Shirt in ecru (photo via Mango)

Fantastic, isn't it? This seriously cute striped mesh T-shirt is available in two colours: Ecru and lime. Plus, you can pick up the matching cardigan while you're at it.

$40 $60 at Mango

Slit Hem Trousers (photo via Mango)

So subtle and yet, so chic. These trousers are designed with flattering flowy fabric and feature unique hem slits.

$70 $100 at Mango

Fitted Coat with Buttons (photo via Mango)

Dress up your end-of-winter wardrobe with this fitted coat from Mango. The coat features two pockets, a button-up front and a structured design — perfect for the office and evenings out.

$210 $300 at Mango

Oversize Cotton Shirt in off white (photo via Mango)

You can never go wrong with a crisp white button-down, truly. You also can never go wrong with a 67 per cent off sale — it's a fact.

$20 $60 at Mango

Asymmetrical Textured Top in black (photo via Mango)

Date night never looked so good! Put some "ooo la la" back into your life with this sexy asymmetrical textured top.

$30 $50 at Mango

Printed Wide Leg Jeans (photo via Mango)

Tap into your inner disco queen with these funky printed pants.

$50 $100 at Mango

Embossed Flower Gown (photo via Mango)

When I saw "gorg" you say "eous!" This embossed flower gown will be a go-to pick this wedding season.

$80 $150 at Mango

Knit Trousers in light heather grey (photo via Mango)

Equal parts cozy and chic, these medium-knit trousers are available in four colours: grey, blue, ecru and beige.

$70 $100 at Mango

Embroidered Cotton Shirt (photo via Mango)

On sale for half off, this chic 100 per cent cotton T-shirt has a green decorative trim on the neckline and breast pocket.

$20 $40 at Mango

