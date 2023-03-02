Mango is having a massive sale — save up to 70% on wedding guest dresses, tops & more
One-quarter of my wardrobe is from Mango — everything I'm adding to cart from their spring sale.
I am not exaggerating when I say that at least one-quarter of my wardrobe is from Mango. The Spanish retailer has been in Canada since 2004, but I personally fell in love with it during a stint in Germany in 2018.
Since stepping foot into my first Mango store, I have invested in my fair share of dresses, trousers and blouses. Therefore, you can believe me when I say I never miss a Mango sale.
Right now, the retailer has slashed prices on hundreds of products, offering deals of up to 70 per cent off. To shop my top picks from the sale and breathe new life into your spring wardrobe, scroll below.
Printed Chiffon Dress
Expect to hear a lot of "oh my gosh, you look incredible" compliments when you head out the door in the printed chiffon maxi dress.
Printed Pleated Blouse
Your new spring go-to — this pretty floral blouse is crafted from a flowy stain fabric and features a long sleeve with elastic cuffs.
Lapels Flowy Shirt
A mega steal at 71 per cent off, I, personally, have a major style crush on this bright coral red blouse.
Wide Leg Tie-Dye Jeans
On a scale of one to cool, we'd rate these tie-dye pants a perfect ten out of ten.
Sheer Panels T-Shirt
Fantastic, isn't it? This seriously cute striped mesh T-shirt is available in two colours: Ecru and lime. Plus, you can pick up the matching cardigan while you're at it.
Slit Hem Trousers
So subtle and yet, so chic. These trousers are designed with flattering flowy fabric and feature unique hem slits.
Fitted Coat with Buttons
Dress up your end-of-winter wardrobe with this fitted coat from Mango. The coat features two pockets, a button-up front and a structured design — perfect for the office and evenings out.
Oversize Cotton Shirt
You can never go wrong with a crisp white button-down, truly. You also can never go wrong with a 67 per cent off sale — it's a fact.
Asymmetrical Textured Top
Date night never looked so good! Put some "ooo la la" back into your life with this sexy asymmetrical textured top.
Printed Wide Leg Jeans
Tap into your inner disco queen with these funky printed pants.
Embossed Flower Gown
When I saw "gorg" you say "eous!" This embossed flower gown will be a go-to pick this wedding season.
Knit Trousers
Equal parts cozy and chic, these medium-knit trousers are available in four colours: grey, blue, ecru and beige.
Embroidered Cotton Shirt
On sale for half off, this chic 100 per cent cotton T-shirt has a green decorative trim on the neckline and breast pocket.
