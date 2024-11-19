Many Americans doing more good deeds to make up for 2024

Four in 10 Americans are actively doing more good deeds before the end of 2024 — to make up for the rest of the year. A new survey of 2,000 general population Americans revealed that 43% are using the end of the year to compensate for the rest of 2024, increasing their good deeds like volunteering or donating. Commissioned by Avocado Green Mattress and conducted by Talker Research ahead of Giving Tuesday, the survey revealed younger generations were more likely to say this — despite also reporting having done more good throughout the year than older generations. Fifty-nine percent of Gen Z and millennial respondents are doing good as we approach 2025, to make up for the rest of the year — compared to 37% of Gen X and baby boomers surveyed.