How many breaks should we take a day?

One in eight Americans take no breaks during the day, according to new research. Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Pacific Foods, the survey of 2,000 adults looked at their wellness habits and found that finding time for breaks can be difficult. While one in eight don’t get any breaks, the average respondent takes four per day, which is just shy of how many they think they need (5). The perfect break lasts about 17 minutes and respondents want to spend this time listening to music (41%) or enjoying a snack or meal without distractions (36%).