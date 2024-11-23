How many stones in Stonehenge and what is skin made of? Try our kids’ quiz

Wilma, 7, asks: how many stones make Stonehenge? 205 stones 85 stones 55 stones 15 stones Isla, 8, asks: how many centimetres tall is the sun? It’s 1.39 million km so a HUGE number of centimetres About a billion million centimetres About 25cm 2.56 billion km Ellis, 7, asks: how can squirrels go down trees? They go down backwards They have suction pads on their paws Their ankles rotate 180 degrees so their paws can grip the trunk as they go down head first They don’t climb down trees but they can jump from even the highest tree in the forest without hurting themselves Shona, 9, asks: why does double cream whip so easily? It has lots of fat in it that traps air when you whip it It loves being whipped, so the cream helps you whip it It’s impossible to whip double cream It’s one of those things – we don’t know why! Rhea, 6, asks: what is skin made from? It’s made from sugar and spice Thin rubber Three layers – the epidermis, dermis and hypodermis The same stuff as the inside of banana skin – that’s why it’s all soft and goes slimy when it is wet

Solutions

1:B - There are about 85 stones that make up Stonehenge that are still visible above ground, including big stones called sarsens and smaller ones called bluestones. Scientists believe there were originally many more than this – up to 80 sarsens and many more bluestones., 2:A - The sun is about 1.39 million kilometres in diameter. That amount in centimetres is HUGE – 139 plus nine zeros. , 3:C - Most animals can’t climb down trees head first, but squirrels can. Their back ankles can rotate to about 180 degrees, turning their paws round to grip on to the tree trunk as they go down., 4:A - Double cream has lots of fat, about 48%. When you whip it, the fat traps air, making a thick and stable foam., 5:C - Human skin has three layers: the epidermis, which is the outer layer; the dermis, which is the strong elastic layer with blood vessels, nerves, hair follicles and glands; and the hypodermis, with fat and connective tissue. This layer keeps you from getting too cold or hot and protects muscles and bones.

Scores

5 and above. 4 and above. 3 and above. 2 and above. 0 and above. 1 and above.

Molly Oldfield hosts Everything Under the Sun, a podcast answering children’s questions. Do check out her books, Everything Under the Sun and the new Everything Under the Sun: Quiz Book.

Does your child have a question? Submit one here