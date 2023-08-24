Evander Kane's wife Mara Teigen marks 29th birthday with 'adorable' family pics

Evander Kane's wife, Mara Teigen marks 29th birthday with wholesome family photos via Instagram/ @marateigen

Mara Teigen had a "homebody" birthday.

On Wednesday, the wife of Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane marked her 29th birthday with a carousel of wholesome family photos on Instagram.

In the makeup-free snaps, the model and influencer cozied up in bed with her three children whom she shares with Kane — 5-year-old daughter Kensington, one-year-old son Iverson, and newborn son Hendrix, born this June. Teigen posed with wet hair, wearing a pink long-sleeve onesie PJs from Skims, while her kids are also outfitted in PJ sets.

"Bday well spent," she captioned the post.

Teigen's "adorable" family photos were met with birthday wishes and praise celebrating her birthday in the most wholesome way.

"Having a low-key birthday with your family is so underrated. I love this! And you're a natural beauty. Happy birthday Virgo queen!" an Instagram user commented.

"Such a beautiful family," added another.

Someone else chimed in: "Such beautiful memories made."

"Aww, happy birthday. Beautiful pictures of mamma with her family!" a fan wrote.

"Homebody birthdays are the best," penned another.

One person commented: "Happy birthday, beautiful mamma!"

Earlier this month, Teigen took to Instagram to wish her husband a heartfelt happy 33rd birthday alongside even more family photos.

The post featured a carousel of candid photos and videos of the couple wearing party hats and enjoying a chocolate cake with their kids.

"Happy birthday to this man," Teigen sweetly penned in the accompanying caption. "Our rock, our best friend and our favourite person."

She continued, noting where their youngest child was while the rest of the family ate cake. "We are so lucky and love you so much. Swipe to see where Hendrix was during cake."

Story continues

"Thanks buns," Kane replied to the message paired with a kiss emoji.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.