Margaritaville at Sea to Host 'First-Ever' Dog-Friendly Cruise — Pet Butlers Included

No need to doggy paddle — pups will be welcome aboard a canine-centered cruise next fall!

On Monday, Nov. 18, Cruise Tails and Expedia Cruises of West Orlando announced that they'd be partnering to present what they call the "first-ever" dog-friendly cruise. The Margaritaville at Sea Islander will depart from Tampa, Florida, in November 2025 on a voyage open to dogs and their owners — and a waitlist for the experience is set to open soon.

In total, 250 dogs will be able to board the vessel. The specialty cruise will feature activities such as costume contests, parades, and dog shows. The new cruise experience is designed to be inclusive to its pup passengers sailing to the Caribbean.

"I consider my Yorkie, Louis, to be part of my family, and for years, I missed out on the 'family reunion' cruise because I will not travel without him," Steve Matzke of Cruise Tails said in a release. "I want to change that for myself and other dog lovers."

Margaritaville at Sea Margaritaville at Sea Islander

While the voyage's theme is built around dogs, that doesn't mean it'll be a free-for-all for furry friends. Cruise Tails' protocols on the journey will include an approval process to ensure dogs are up to date on their vaccinations and prepared to travel. Once on board, all canine cruisers are expected to follow the rules and stay out of restricted areas.

Per the release, each pet owner will be assigned a "Pet Butler" while on the Islander, who will ensure the cabins of the dog travelers — and the vessel itself — remain in "top condition." Each room with a canine passenger also has a "private relief station" on the balcony.

Owners can participate in activities with and without their furry friends, as they can "book with dog groomers, enjoy puppy massages, visit dog-friendly splash stations, and more," per Cruise Tails.

The ship's Margaritaville Casino, pool decks, 12 "island-inspired" dining venues, spa, and 13 lounges will also allow pet owners to unwind solo while their pups are taken care of.



Margaritaville at Sea Margaritaville at Sea Islander

While the dog-centric experience is being touted as a first for the Margaritaville at Sea Islander, other cruise lines allow pets to travel with their owners. Specifically, Cunard Line allows pups — and cats — to travel on its Queen Mary 2 vessel, which features 24 kennels and a decorated owner's lounge, per the line's website.

According to PetTravel.com, the Queen Mary 2 has its own pet policy, which includes a full-time "pet master" to assist with animals and various documentation requirements.

