Margaritaville by sea and land: Cruise line launches Bahamas resort pass

Just because Margaritaville at Sea guests leave the ship, doesn’t mean they have to exit the Margaritaville expanded universe.

The cruise line will add a new Sail and Splash experience next year, giving passengers on its Paradise ship priority access to the Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau.

“As we sail into 2025, we’re excited to add the vibrant city of Nassau to our growing list of island destinations,” Christopher Ivy, the line’s CEO said in a news release. “In addition to this great new port of call, we’re offering guests a unique ship-to-resort experience, making it the ultimate quick getaway to paradise.”

When will the Sail and Splash pass be available?

The offer will be available beginning in January, when the 1,680 passenger ship will start sailing two-to-four-nights to the Bahamas capital from Palm Beach, Florida.

How much does the Sail and Splash pass cost?

The pass costs $99 per guest. Guests can book on the cruise line’s website.

What can guests expect?

Nassau, Bahamas: No. 7 for Thanksgiving

The resort is located a 10 minute walk from the port in Nassau. There is an on-site waterpark along with a FlowRider surf simulator. Guests looking for a more chill day can visit the beach or one of several pools, hang out in the lazy river or grab a snack or drink – for an extra charge – at the resort’s restaurants and bars.

Don't get off the cruise when at port: 'You have the ship all to yourself'

Other excursions will still be on offer as well, including boating, snorkeling and more.

“Through this one-of-a-kind partnership with Margaritaville at Sea, we’re thrilled to welcome cruise passengers to explore, relax, and enjoy our world-class amenities, taking their Margaritaville vacation to the next level,” Zachary Frangos, General Manager of Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau said in the release. “Whether lounging by the pool, splashing in the ocean, or enjoying the high-energy fun of our water park, guests won’t miss a beat as they bring their Margaritaville state of mind from the ship to our tropical resort paradise.”

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Margaritaville at Sea guests can visit Nassau resort with new day pass