Margherita Maccapani Missoni: ‘Thrifting is a family passion for us’

The boom in second-hand shopping has only really taken off in the past ten years, but for Margherita Maccapani Missoni, it’s practically in her DNA.

The designer, 41, is the granddaughter of Rosita and Ottavio Missoni (who co-founded the eponymous knitwear label together in 1953). “Thrifting is a family passion for us,” she says. “My grandmother has been buying vintage since the 1950s. Growing up, I’d go to lots of flea markets with her and my mum. I travelled a lot with my grandma and wherever we went, it was a proper mission – we’d spend the whole day going to all the markets.”

No surprise then that she remains enthusiastic about second-hand shopping today: “I probably wouldn’t buy a swimsuit unless it was brand new, but other than that, I buy everything on eBay,” she says. She sets alerts for specific keywords; one which she’s hoping will deliver is for a Yohji Yamamoto coat that she once left on a plane: “I’m still hoping I’ll find that again!”

‘I buy everything on eBay,’ says Missoni (pictured here at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival) - WireImage

Now Maccapani Missoni is becoming a second-hand seller too, collaborating with the online platform to auction a collection of archive pieces from her own wardrobe. In a touching nod to her own shopping history, bidding starts at $20.02 – representing 2002, the year that Maccapani Missoni first began bidding on eBay as a teenager – and all proceeds will benefit OAfrica, a charity for which she serves as an ambassador.

For lovers of those famous striped knits, this is not to be missed. The edit is packed full of Missoni pieces, which are guaranteed to sell quickly. eBay reports that it’s seen a 130 per cent increase in the number of Missoni pieces sold over the last decade.

“There’s a long, lurex gown from the brand that I love, which I wore to a gala when I was pregnant,” Maccapani Missoni says. “It’s not easy to get dressed when you’re pregnant – but that was a moment when I felt really beautiful.” Then, there is a shimmering, sequinned dress that she designed during her tenure as creative director of Missoni’s diffusion line, M Missoni, between 2018 and 2021. “It’s in the most beautiful plisse fabric, which was something we used to do a lot of at Missoni,” she says. “It’s covered in a 1980s print which I recoloured and repurposed for that dress.”

Maccapani Missoni’s eBay edit includes some of her own M Missoni designs, along with sentimental vintage pieces and family heirlooms

There are some sentimental vintage pieces and family heirlooms included in the offering as well. “My grandma amassed an archive of vintage clothes over the years, that she would use as a source of inspiration for her designs. That archive is now with me,” Maccapani Missoni explains. “I still haven’t gone through it fully, but while I was putting together this collection, I opened one box and found all these woollen rompers. At one point, they would have been beach attire, but they’re very cute now worn with tights and boots in the winter. I’ve picked out a blue one for the sale that I think is particularly good.” Also in the sale is a white jumper from Ralph Lauren, bought with her mother in the 1990s during a trip to New York.

“The only reason I’m selling it is because my mum bought the same one in gray, and has passed that down to me,” she says.

An archive of vintage clothes passed on to Missoni from her grandmother provided inspiration for her eBay collection - Getty

She’s included some of her own M Missoni designs for her eBay edit, as her collection has simply grown too large over the years. She applies her love of vintage to these pieces, reviving prints and materials from the brand’s archives. “I try to archive everything I make, but the more I work, the more stuff I have to archive,” she says. “So I’m selling a few pieces that actually don’t exist anywhere else.”

In her opinion, the best Missoni pieces in which to invest are those from the 1970s, “when the brand became big – it’s famous for that hippie vibe”. She also recommends keeping an eye out for the “Grandpa sweaters” of the 1980s, worn by the likes of Steven Spielberg. “I don’t think we’ve produced them since, and I hear that young people look for them a lot online.”

While Maccapani Missoni loves the thrill of the chase, she understands that not everyone has the time or inclination to flick through endless listings. That’s where her collection comes in: “It’s ideal for people who enjoy and appreciate vintage treasures, but are not passionate about digging for them. That’s real luxury to me: a curated edit of pre-owned pieces.” We can imagine that thousands of shoppers will feel the same – get ready to bid…

