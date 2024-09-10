Margot Robbie proves pregnancy fashion needn't be boring in grey bodycon dress

Margot Robbie at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California (Getty)

Move over Hailey Bieber, there's a new pregnancy style icon in town and she’s coming for your crown.

Spotted for the first official time since debuting her bump at Wimbledon in a polka-dot dress, Margot Robbie has proved once again that her sartorial style status needn’t take a back seat while on maternity leave.

Even while pregnant Margot donned sky-high heels (Getty)

The mother-to-be and her growing bump stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday to attend the special screening of Amazon MGM Studios' new comedy/drama film, My Old Ass, which she co-produced with her husband and baby-daddy-to-be, Tom Ackerley.

Margot opted for a comfortable yet chic stretchy ensemble for the evening, settling on a dark grey off-the-shoulder midi dress. In true Barbie fashion, the award-winning actress didn’t skimp on the details, even whilst with child, styling her dress with a set of strappy black high heels and a chunky gold link bracelet on one wrist.

The pregnancy glow is real (Getty)

For glam, Margot let her pregnancy glow do all the heavy lifting, opting for a minimal makeup look with a subtle nude-toned glossy lip shade. She wore her freshly cut shoulder-length blonde locks out in a middle parting, effortlessly framing her impeccable face card.

Margot and her film producer husband Tom Ackerley announced they were expecting their first child together back in July and have since remained under the radar, taking a hiatus from opulent red-carpet events and fashion shows.

Margot joins a very long list of stylish A-list mothers. Hailey Bieber welcomed her first child with Justin Bieber just a few weeks ago, while Suki Waterhouse and her beau Robert Pattinson announced the birth of their baby girl in March. Whilst pregnant, both mothers debunked the taboo that pregnancy fashion needn’t be stylish, and it seems that Margot is following in their footsteps.