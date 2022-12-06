Marie Osmond says 'one tablespoon' of mustard keeps her healthy: 'Wait, what?'

Marie Osmond shared what keeps her "healthy on the road." (Photo via Getty Images)

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Contact a qualified medical professional before engaging in any physical activity, or making any changes to your diet, medication or lifestyle.

Marie Osmond is sharing what keeps her "healthy on the road."

On Sunday, the 63-year-old entertainer took to Instagram to share her alleged secret for staying healthy while travelling with her 351,000 followers.

In the clip, the singer started at the camera with a bottle of French's mustard. She explained that consuming "one tablespoon" of the condiment a day helps her keep in tip top shape.

"How to stay healthy on the road. My doctor said in case there's like parasites or anything around, this is how to stay healthy and I'm not joking. One tablespoon a day," she said before squirting the liquid into her mouth.

"How I stay healthy on the road," she solidified in the caption alongside the hashtags "#marieosmond," "tour," and "tourlife."

In the comments, fans weighed in on the supposed health benefits of mustard.

"Turmeric is one of yellow mustards main ingredient. Perhaps that is the reason it is so good for these issues?" asked a follower.

"Mustard can stop leg or hand cramps in seconds. I didn’t believe it until I tried it," penned someone else.

"Adds mustard to grocery list," said another.

One Instagram user revealed 21 alleged benefits of mustard, including how it "relieves muscle pain" and "improves body immunity."

"Wait, what? Wild!" wrote a fan. "Who'd have thought!"

Some sources suggest that the mustard seed "is good for you because it contains several antioxidants that provide various health benefits." Some of these benefits can include anti-cancer, antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, anti-inflammatory and wound-healing properties.

Mustard as a condiment is a low-calorie yet highly flavoured condiment that "can replace or augment more calorie dense options," but the research is inconclusive as to if it provides health benefits in condiment form.

