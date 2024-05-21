Marine Creek Lake Park is getting a $500,000 trailhead with lots of new amenities

Marine Creek Lake Park is getting a new trailhead.

The Tarrant Regional Water District is constructing the trailhead at the park’s Ten Mile Bridge parking area. The $500,000 renovation is funded by the TRWD.

The new trailhead will feature a paved parking lot, pavilion, restrooms and picnic tables. A kayak and canoe launch is also being added.

Various safety features, including controlled entry and exit gates, better lighting and designated open and closed hours, will also be integrated into the project.

Rendering of what the Ten Mile Bridge trailhead at Fort Worth’s Marine Creek Lake Park will look like after construction is completed this fall.

The 250-acre Marine Creek Lake, just northwest of Loop 820, was built decades ago to manage flooding downstream around the Fort Worth Stockyards.

The trailhead will open at 5 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. every day, according to TRWD public affairs officer Chad Lorance.

Lorance said construction began in April and is expected to finish in September.

“We’re just really excited about providing this access on the west side of the lake, and we think that the patrons or people who visit there will enjoy the new improvements,” Lorance said.

The Tarrant Regional Water District is building a second trailhead at Marine Creek Lake Park, on the western side of the reservoir. Visitors this summer can use the trailhead on the eastern side of the lake, shown here, for non-motorized boat launch access and parking.

Though the parking area will be closed, the section of Marine Creek loop trail running through the trailhead will remain open while renovations take place.

Ten Mile Bridge is one of only two trailheads at the park. Visitors can use Marine Creek Lake Trailhead on the eastern side of the lake for non-motorized boat launch access and parking this summer.

The water district recently began creating a recreation master plan for future improvements to the organization’s 2,000-plus acres and over 100 miles of trails. The TRWD is holding a series of 10 public input meetings on the plan across Tarrant County this summer.