Mark Consuelos Restrained After Confronting Son's Wrestling Opponent

Actor Mark Consuelos may have gotten too involved in his son’s wrestling match.

TMZ on Saturday posted video of Consuelos interrupting the match as an opponent ripped off 16-year-old Joaquin’s headgear during a Long Island, New York, tournament. (See the clip below.)

The “Riverdale” star was restrained and pushed away as he walked onto the mat and began jawing at the referee and the other wrestler. He appeared to approach the boy before someone intervened.

An observer can be heard yelling, “What are you crazy or what?” and, “Be cool, it’s a f**king high school wrestling match.”

In the video, the wrestlers appeared to be slapping each other more than grappling when Joaquin dropped to the mat and the other wrestler tore off his headgear.

The two wrestlers later shook hands and resumed the match, won by Joaquin’s opponent, TMZ reported. Consuelos’ wife, “Live With Kelly and Ryan” host Kelly Ripa, “kept her cool” in the stands, according to the outlet.

Both Consuelos, a former “All My Children” star, and Ripa often joke about family life with their three children.

Consuelos’ behavior pales in comparison to the conduct of other sports dads.

Consuelos and Ripa reportedly went skiing later. An Instagram photograph of Consuelos with his skis included a few comments of support for his actions during the high school match.

A rep for Consuelo didn’t immediately return a HuffPost request for comment.

