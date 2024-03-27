Mark Harmon's potential return to NCIS and Origins cameo addressed by CBS boss – details

Mark Harmon (Picture Perfect/Shutterstock)

A boss at CBS has made a fresh comment about the possibility of Mark Harmon's return to NCIS. The actor starred in the show as Agent Leroy Gibbs for 19 seasons from 2003 until 2021 before stepping away from the role.

In a recent interview, CBS' Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach was asked about the potential of Mark reprising his character one day in the future, to which she said the "door is always open" for the actor, adding: "It's really up to him."

Amy was also asked whether fans could expect to see Mark appear in flash-forwards in the upcoming NCIS: Origins spin-off.

"In terms of flash-forwards, I don't think it's something we've talked about, that doesn't feel like the DNA of that show to me, at least right now," she told Deadline. "But you never know, when we're in Season ten, we're taking creative risks and having fun. So if that's something Gina and David wanted to tackle down the road, we'd be open to it."

Amy's comments come just weeks after NCIS show bosses revealed what fans could expect if Mark ever made a comeback.

Echoing Amy's response, showrunner Steven D. Binder said the "door is always open" for the 72-year-old actor. "He's such a pivotal character in the show and we left him in such an ethereal place," he told TV Line.

"I think when we bring him back, which we'd love to do, we're not going to bring him back for two minutes. It's going to be something special."

While fans might not be seeing Mark back on their screens in NCIS: Origins, he'll be behind the scenes as an executive producer alongside his son, Sean Harmon, who came up with the concept for the show.

Sean, who played a younger version of Gibbs for seven episodes between 2008 and 2020, said about the upcoming drama: "The character of Gibbs has been an important part of my life for 20 years, both in watching my father craft the role and previously having the honor to play young Gibbs myself.

"I always felt there was a tale worth telling about his earlier years, so I am thrilled to be stepping into a producing role alongside [NCIS writers-producers Gina Lucita Monreal, David J. North] and my dad as we tell this story and reveal a new side of this beloved character."

Narrated by Mark, the show chronicles Gibbs' early career as a newly qualified special agent at the fledgling NIS Camp Pendleton office, where he forges his place on a "gritty, ragtag team" led by NCIS legend Mike Franks.

Austin Stowell will lead the cast as young Gibbs, alongside Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks and Mariel Molino as new character Special Agent Lala Dominguez.

NCIS: Origins is set to premiere as part of the next fall line-up on CBS, and Paramount+. An exact date is yet to be announced.