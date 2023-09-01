Mark Wahlberg shows love for Toronto at Canadian launch of tequila brand

Mark Wahlberg showed love for Canada while visiting Toronto Ontario for the launch of his tequila brand Flecha Azul. (Instagram/ @markwahlberg Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Mark Wahlberg is showing love for the Great White North.

On Wednesday, the "Planet of the Apes" star shared a series of Instagram reels from Toronto, marking his latest career milestone — the Canadian launch of his tequila brand Flecha Azul.

The action-packed day began with a visit to an LCBO store that proudly carries bottles. Alongside Wahlberg were none other than former Toronto Maple Leafs star Tie Domi and his son, current Maple Leafs player Max Domi.

"We're finally here, in Toronto," Wahlberg said in the reel.

He added in the caption, "Great turnout! Thank you to all who came out."

Wahlberg then took his tequila tour to a Moxies restaurant in downtown Toronto, that now offers Flecha Azul to its patrons. To honour the occasion, the restaurant also launched a new drink aptly named the "Marky Mark."

"We're in the north, baby! Home of Drizzy Drake and Max Domi," the 52-year-old actor said in one of the clips before segueing from an outdoor stroll into footage of himself celebrating at Moxies.

"What a time in Toronto," he captioned the reel.

"I have had some of the greatest working experiences, not only personal but professional experiences, and built relationships here. So this is a place that's near and dear to my heart," he later shared in an interview with ET Canada's Sangita Patel at the event, adding, "Yeah, a lot of connection here."

In the comments of his post, fans swooned over Wahlberg's love for Canada.

"We love that you love it here," a fan wrote. "This makes my Canadian heart so happy!"

"Toronto loves you, king!," someone else chimed in.

One person quipped: "You're an honourary Canadian."

"You definitely brought the good vibrations to the '6ix' with your amazing tequila," a fan commented.

Story continues

Wahlberg's affinity for Canada traces back to his roots, as his mother is of French-Canadian descent. This also is not the only time the Boston-born actor has sung Canada's praises.

Back in 2012, he told the Globe and Mail that he has had his best professional experiences in Canada.

"I've made four movies in Toronto and three in Vancouver," he said. "It's the best working experience, some of the best crew, the best people I've ever worked with, and there's just not enough film being made here."

He added: "And they have the best film festival in the world. They need to have the best film production here."

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.