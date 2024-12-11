Marks & Spencer reduce Christmas pyjamas to just £10
You can get 20% off women's nightwear and pyjamas at M&S right now.
Christmas is fast approaching, which means there's no better time than now to shop for your festive pyjamas from Marks & Spencer. Plus, M&S is offering 20% off women's nightwear and Christmas pyjamas right now.
Cotton Rich Print Pyjama Set, Red Mix£10£13Save £3
Cotton Rich Print Pyjama Set, Navy Mix£10£13Save £3
Cotton Rich Print Pyjama Set, Light Blue Mix£10£13Save £3
Cotton Rich Print Pyjama Set, Dark Blue£10£13Save £3
Cotton Rich Print Pyjama Set, Charcoal Mix£10£13Save £3
Women's Checked Family Christmas Pyjama Set£24£30Save £6
Pure Cotton Printed Pyjama Set£18£22Save £4
Fleece Printed Revere Pyjama Set£14£18Save £4
Women's Piping Family Christmas Pyjama Set£22£28Save £6
Cotton Modal Printed Pyjama Set£22£28Save £6
Women's Candy Striped Family Christmas Pyjama Set£28£35Save £7
Prices start from £8 and there's a fun selection of nightwear to get your hands on. Whether you're a traditionalist and love red and green, a maximalist with an obsession with bold prints or a minimalist that loves a simple block colour set of pyjamas, there's something for everyone.
Perfect for getting cosy over the Yuletide season, there's plenty of fabrics on offer, from super soft modal to silky satin. However, one design that we can't wait to get our hands on is this Cotton Rich Print Pyjama Set, available in six patterned designs and on sale for a bargain £10.
They're already racking up five star reviews, too. One satisfied shopper said: "Lovely material, smart too for pyjamas. Good choice of pattern. Nice to wear for the coming colder season. Warm without being uncomfortable. Just really nice."
Bound to get you in the Christmas spirit and keep you cosy all winter long, there's plenty of pyjama styles for you to choose from over at M&S right now, so be quick snapping up your preferred pair before they inevitably sell out ahead of Christmas.
This bargain two-piece is ideal if you love colourful pyjamas but want something more subtle for the Christmas season. There's already more than 500 five-star reviews singing the set's praises, with many customers loving the fit, stretchy waistband and value for money.
Shop the same style in a trendy navy colour. The checked pattern is timeless and the stretchy material is soft, promises to wash well and keep you feeling cosy.
This comfy set features a multi-coloured bow print over a light blue background for the perfect fun loungewear two-piece.
Get ready for bedtime with this chic dark blue set, detailed with moon motifs, and little stars.
Wear this grey number designed with an oversized star on the top and all-over print on the bottoms for Christmas and beyond.
Red and green are the classic hallmark colours of Christmas. This long-sleeve set is made from 100% cotton, with formal touches like the chest pocket, making it ideal for Christmas morning. You can also buy the same pyjamas for men and kids.
This set has four patterns to choose from: this sledging dog print (which is our favourite), plus pink and gold stars, a navy and white constellation, and blue leopard print.
These fleece pyjamas are ideal for cold winter mornings and cosy evenings on the sofa. We love the contrasting piping on the collar. The set is available in three different colours: red, pink and navy.
Be the ultimate Mrs Claus in these bold red pyjamas that are so chic you can wear them all year round.
Made from a soft, breathable fabric that's great for lounging in, this set features a seasonal snowflake print that brings the perfect amount of Christmas spirit.
We love this gorgeous candy cane-style, striped set (available for the whole family) with a smart collar.