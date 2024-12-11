Marks & Spencer reduce Christmas pyjamas to just £10

You can get 20% off women's nightwear and pyjamas at M&S right now.

You can get 20% off women's nightwear and pyjamas at M&S right now. (Marks & Spencer / Yahoo Life UK)

Christmas is fast approaching, which means there's no better time than now to shop for your festive pyjamas from Marks & Spencer. Plus, M&S is offering 20% off women's nightwear and Christmas pyjamas right now.

Prices start from £8 and there's a fun selection of nightwear to get your hands on. Whether you're a traditionalist and love red and green, a maximalist with an obsession with bold prints or a minimalist that loves a simple block colour set of pyjamas, there's something for everyone.

Perfect for getting cosy over the Yuletide season, there's plenty of fabrics on offer, from super soft modal to silky satin. However, one design that we can't wait to get our hands on is this Cotton Rich Print Pyjama Set, available in six patterned designs and on sale for a bargain £10.

👉 Go straight to M&S Christmas

✨ Shop M&S Christmas pyjamas

✨ Shop kids Christmas pyjamas

✨ Shop women's Christmas pyjamas

✨ Shop men's Christmas pyjamas

They're already racking up five star reviews, too. One satisfied shopper said: "Lovely material, smart too for pyjamas. Good choice of pattern. Nice to wear for the coming colder season. Warm without being uncomfortable. Just really nice."

Bound to get you in the Christmas spirit and keep you cosy all winter long, there's plenty of pyjama styles for you to choose from over at M&S right now, so be quick snapping up your preferred pair before they inevitably sell out ahead of Christmas.

M&S Christmas pyjamas on sale