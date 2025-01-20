M&S's pamper gift set is perfect for Valentine's Day and only £35

It comes with six premium pamper products handpicked by the M&S team.

Get your hands on the popular pamper gift bag that's selling fast over on M&S. (Marks & Spencer)

Flowers are the obvious choice for most gift-giving occasions, but if you're looking for something different this Valentine's Day, something a little more imaginative, then we've got just the thing.

Marks & Spencer's Pamper Gift Bag costs just £35 and is filled with a variety of pamper-appropriate items guaranteed to make your better half smile. Say hello to a gorgeous full-sized candle scented with lavender, sweet orange, clary sage and cedarwood, a bottle of luxurious hand lotion, two miniature bottles of sparkling vino and more.

Packaged carefully into a gift bag, and available with free nominated day delivery, there's no wonder it has over 1,500 five-star reviews and counting, with comments from various shoppers hailing it as the "perfect pamper kit", and a "great gift for anyone".

Why we rate it

A welcome change from flowers (as one shopper put it), Marks & Spencer's Pamper Gift Bag is the ultimate bundle of pamper-ready products designed to make whoever's on the receiving end feel special.

Inside there's a total of six items, spanning self-care, food, and drink. First in line is a full-sized candle scented with lavender and sweet orange to promote pure relaxation.

This is joined by a matching hand wash and hand lotion — each available to purchase separately from M&S (for £5 each) and infused with the same fragrant blend of sweet orange and calming lavender.

Make Valentine's Day gifting easy this year with this extra-special pamper gift set. Beautifully packaged and bursting with premium products. (Marks & Spencer)

Enjoy M&S's Calm collection in the form of a matching bottle of hand lotion and hand wash. (Marks & Spencer)

Drink up scents of orange and lavender with this relaxing full-sized candle. (Marks & Spencer)

To complete the gift bag is a moreish box of 12 chocolate truffles and two miniature bottles of Prosecco. All perfectly wrapped up, with the option to add a gift message and ready in no time to be delivered to your recipient's doorstep.

The ideal gift to give this Valentine's Day, and the perfect chance for your loved one to take some much-needed 'me time', we suggest getting your order in fast, as this very gift set is proving popular over on Marks & Spencer's website, currently a bestseller.

What the reviews say

With over 1,500 five-star reviews, it's safe to say shoppers love what this gift set has to offer.

"This makes a lovely gift for someone special - prosecco (in a pretty bottle) chocolates, a candle and lovely smellies. Perfect."

"Happy wife, happy life. I was glad, as the Mrs liked it more than I thought she would!"

"Delighted friend — very happy with her surprise birthday pressie. She said everything smelled delicious!"

"Excellent value for the money. Very pleased with package which was also delivered on time which added to the surprise. A good job... thank you M&S."

"The recipient was over the moon with her luxurious gift! Excellent service as expected from M&S and the gift was excellent value for money and fantastic quality. Delivery was perfect."

Shop now

