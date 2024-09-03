M&S releases best-selling wide-leg trousers in new colours for autumn

M&S is selling the perfect pair of versatile trousers for autumn and winter. (Marks & Spencer / Yahoo Life UK)

You can't beat a good pair of comfortable trousers, and Marks & Spencer is home to some of the most flattering, comfy and affordable styles on the high street.

A wide-leg design is a failsafe option — comfortable, versatile and easy to dress up or down with a blazer and blouse, or T-shirt and raincoat.

This pair of best-selling Crepe Tab Detail Wide Leg Trousers in particular have been a go-to for many shoppers, often selling out in various colours and managing to rustle up over 1,000 five-star reviews.

Costing £39.50, they're the perfect investment piece, and as of recently have been launched in new colours.

In high demand and the current bestseller in trousers, you can snap them up in a seven different colours, a number of which are new for autumn.

Why we rate it

This crepe pair comes with added tailored touches to smarten up what may appear to be a plain design, including belt loops, two pockets, buckle detailing and pressed creases.

The high waisted, wide-leg style is also flattering and elegant, without compromising on comfort.

Smart, stylish and doesn't break the bank, this is a brilliant closet staple that will get plenty of wear. (Marks & Spencer)

This chocolate brown colourway is super chic. (Marks & Spencer)

Opt for the ecru colour for a cosy tonal outfit when paired with a cream knit. (Marks & Spencer)

Many customers have praised how comfortable and warm they are for wearing during the colder months. (Marks & Spencer)

Versatile in design, they can be styled a whole host of ways. Wear them with an oversized shirt and trainers for the ultimate daytime look, or throw on a pair of kitten heels and statement blouse for the evening. They look great with some ballet pumps, too.

Shoppers have said they fit "true to size" and make the ultimate pair of classic trousers that will never go out of fashion. Not just that, many have said they've "just had to buy another" pair after falling head over heels in love with their original purchases. One customer even wrote, "I now have these trousers in 3 colours".

You can't beat a neutral pair of wide-leg trousers. (Marks & Spencer)

Green is *that* girl this autumn and winter. (Marks & Spencer)

We can imagine styling this bright orange pair for a party or get-together. (Marks & Spencer)

£39.50 at Marks & Spencer

You can shop them in sizes six to 24 across M&S's petite and regular ranges, and from eight to 20 in long.

Previously available in a range of colours including black, ecru, navy, chocolate, khaki, and pink, they've since been released in three more easy-to-wear, autumn-ready colours: mocha, green and bright orange.

What the reviews say

There's over 1,000 five-star reviews from happy M&S shoppers that make a very convincing argument for why these trousers deserve a spot in everyone's wardrobe.

"I struggle with trousers, but these are a dream. Lovely cut, fabric is good quality and a decent weight so they hang beautifully and stay in place."

"Perfect fit - have now ordered another pair in a different size."

"Lovely quality fabric and great fit. Looks far more expensive than the cost. I bought a cream pair of these last year for work - they wash so well, I just had to get it another colour."

"Wonderful classic trousers that tick all my boxes. I adore these trousers. Very flattering, comfortable, lovely material."

"Brilliant quality trousers. Love the thicker fabric and the styling. So pleased I managed to get these in cream (winter white) so I’m not wearing dark colours all winter! I got an 8 short: the 8 is a tiny tad on small size and the short are exactly that - so if you’re undecided between short and regular, take the latter."

"Bought these in khaki. Beautifully made and very heavy so they hang really well. Love them!"

