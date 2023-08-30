These Mark's flash sale finds are up to 50% off — but only until tonight

Mark's flash sale: Save up to 50% on fall work essentials.

Mark's is making it easy to gear up for fall — but if you're looking to save big, you'll have to act fast!

Until midnight tonight (Aug. 30), you'll be able to shop hundreds of deals at up to 50 per cent off thanks to the Mark's online-only flash sale. Tons of casual styles are marked down, as well as plenty of scrubs for those who work in the medical field.

Since it's your last chance to save big on these end of summer deals, scroll through below to shop our top picks from the Mark's sale before it ends tonight.

Levi's Women's 501 High Rise Jean Shorts. Image via Mark's.

Snag end of season deals on summer staples, like this pair of cutoff Levi's jean shorts.

$42 $70 at Mark's

Dakota WorkPro Series Men's Premium Logo T Shirt. Image via Mark's.

Designed for long-term wear, this T-shirt is an ideal addition to your workwear or casual wardrobe.

$12 $20 at Mark's

Shambhala Women's Mid Rise Ruched Woven Active Pants. Image via Mark's.

Pull on these activewear pants for a day at the dance studio, while travelling, or just a busy day on the go.

$36 $60 at Mark's

Skechers Men's Arch Fit Mesh Slip On Shoes Black. Image via Mark's.

When it comes to comfort, it's tough to beat these slip-on Skechers shoes with Arch Fit cushioned insoles.

$85 $125 at Mark's

Denver Hayes Jumpstart Lined Denim Tote. Image via Mark's.

This tote bag has a fun design that's made from denim, but still offers plenty of storage for carrying your everyday essentials.

$20 $25 at Mark's

Helly Hansen Workwear Men's Stretch Ripstop Cargo Jogger Scrub Pants. Image via Mark's.

These versatile scrub pants feature four-way stretch fabric that provides comfort and ease of movement on the job.

$49 $70 at Mark's

Skechers Women's Arch Fit Comfy Wave Lace-Up Shoes. Image via Mark's.

Shoppers love the fit and comfort of these Skechers shoes, which shoppers say are "very comfortable" even after long hours on your feet.

$95 $135 at Mark's

Denver Hayes Men's FLEXTECH 360 Stone Washed Relaxed Tapered Jeans. Image via Mark's.

These jeans have a timeless indigo wash and tapered fit, but plenty of stretch for modern comfort.

$42 $70 at Mark's

HEALTH PRO Women's Y-Neck Collar Scrub Top. Image via Mark's.

This scrub top has a relaxed fit, and front pockets to give you space for small essentials.

$25 $42 at Mark's

WindRiver Men's Modern Fit Long Sleeve Tick & Mosquito Repellent Shirt. Image via Mark's.

Stay protected against ticks and mosquitos this season, with this long sleeve shirt that has built-in repellent that lasts up to 70 washes.

$63 $90 at Mark's

Denver Hayes Women's Slim Fit High Rise Straight Jeans. Image via Mark's.

These jeans have a combination of a contoured waistband and tummy slimming pockets to hold you in and enhance your figure.

$42 $70 at Mark's

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.