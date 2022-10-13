'Married At First Sight' star Doug Hehner talks 'first impression' of wife Jamie Otis

Doug Hehner, left, is opening up about the first time he met his wife, Jamie Otis, on "Married At First Sight." (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Doug Hehner is getting candid about when he first met his wife.

On Wednesday, the "Married At First Sight" star posted an Instagram Reel of himself and his wife, 36-year-old Jamie Otis, enjoying a night out while their children were away. The clip, set to the tune of "Ice Ice Baby" by Vanilla Ice, showcased the couple showed off their moves at a party.

In the video, Hehner wore a grey suit and light blue buttoned shirt, while Otis wore a long-sleeve pink, white and green floral dress. The duo danced under multi-coloured strobe lights.

Hehner then explained in his caption what he usually thinks when people ask how he felt after seeing Otis's reaction during their wedding on "Married At First Sight," which has relationship experts pair strangers together who agree to marry upon meeting.

"My first impression of Jamie: Drop dead gorgeous. She was exactly what I described to the experts...Even if she cried in the hallway after we said 'I do.' It was such a beautiful, amazingly awkward moment," Hehner wrote in his caption.

"Jamie's first impression of me...Not at all what she expected."

The duo tied the knot in 2014 in New York, during the first season of "Married At First Sight," where Otis had an unexpected reaction after meeting her now-husband.

"This is the worst feeling," Otis said during the episode of their wedding. "Obviously, I wasn't like, 'What a knockout.'

"I couldn't help but look at his family because they were beaming with huge smiles and looking at me, and I just happened to be not attracted to the guy."

Hehner acknowledged that it seemed to be a "tense moment" for Otis, and that she didn't seem to know what was happening.

"The absolute truth is that I never felt threatened by it, never felt put down or disrespected. In my mind, it's the absolute reason why we made it, and stayed together," Hehner shared in his Instagram post. "It let me know that she wasn't going to fake her feelings for the camera. It gave us room to grow, it allowed us to surprise each other, it allowed us to generate a crush on each other and eventually want each other.

"It took a while for me to get used to her dancing, but now I love it! J.K., Jamie, I love you so much! Eight-and-a-half years married and I wouldn’t change a thing about our love story."

Fans were quick to show their admiration for the couple in the comments, with many sharing their own stories of how they met their significant other.

"I love y'all, rooting for you from day one!" one fan wrote.

"You two are just the most beautiful, down to earth, keeping it real couple. I met my hubby in primary school! Went to separate high schools and then reconnected and it all started from there," shared another.

"Been following you both since the beginning! Love how your story has evolved and you have created just the cutest family," someone replied. "Met my husband at our former church. I knew after our first date that he was 'the one.' Been married for 17-and-a-half years now."

"That's what makes you a pretty close to perfect husband (I say pretty close because no one is perfect)," someone else added. "I love y'all's story!"

