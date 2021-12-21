'This doesn't seem age-appropriate': Martha Stewart sparks debate over granddaughter's Christmas gift

Looking for more celebrity and entertainment news? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Martha Stewart's Christmas gift for her granddaughter is ruffling feathers online. (Photo via @marthastewart Instagram)

Martha Stewart is receiving criticism online after revealing the gift she bought her 10-year-old granddaughter for Christmas.

The 80-year-old took to Instagram last week to let fans know that she purchased her granddaughter Jude a care package of professional beauty products from brands like Urban Decay, Makeup By Mario and Lancôme.

"Granddaughter Jude is getting a real makeup kit for Christmas," Stewart captioned a photo of the impressive beauty haul. "She loves to paint her face and now she’ll have everything she needs to make her visage even more alluring and beautiful than it is! Have fun, Jude!"

Despite her best intentions, many of Stewart's followers found the gift to be "not even remotely age-appropriate," and criticized the TV personality for emphasizing the importance of physical beauty.

"I hope she just has fun and doesn’t think she needs makeup to be more alluring and beautiful," one Instagram user commented, while another added, "An 'alluring' 10-year-old? One should hope not."

"Paint her face? I think grandma means enhancing her existing beauty," one follower said.

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

"Too soon?" someone else wrote. "I think the gesture here is very sweet because young girls are allowed to experiment with makeup. It's a right of passage for many, but 10 is super young. She has so much time left before her looks shift to the forefront of her priorities. You're essentially setting her up early to fall under the pressures women face when it comes to societal beauty standards. Why cant we just let kids be kids while they still have a chance to be?"

Others defended Stewart's gift idea, calling it "artistic" and a great way for her to bond with her granddaughter.

Story continues

"This is such a great gift," one person wrote. "She's going to love it!"

"Great way to start," another added.

“She’s 10,” someone else commented. “She is just playing with makeup, or should be, so yeah, painting her face is appropriate.”

One person chimed in, explaining that makeup can be a harmless, creative activity to do with her granddaughter.

"This is amazing and I'm sure she will have fun exploring it with her grandma, and everyone saying it's bad needs to stop 'cause makeup is a way to have fun and enhance the beauty you have." they wrote. "Use it as art. It's only when someone feels bad about themselves that it's not the best, but that goes for adults also."

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.